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Reviewly.Ai Launches Biggest Update In Company History With Dozens Of New Features For Businesses And Agencies
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Reviewly, the AI-powered Google review management platform, today announced its largest product update since the company's founding in 2023. The Spring 2026 release introduces dozens of new features and add-ons across three product layers - Location, Multi-Location, and Agency - making it the most comprehensive AI-powered review platform available for businesses and marketing agencies.
The update arrives as online reviews continue to play a decisive role in how customers discover and choose businesses. With 93% of consumers relying on reviews to guide purchasing decisions and Google rewarding businesses that actively engage with their reviewers, the ability to generate, manage, and respond to reviews at scale has become a competitive necessity.
"[Every feature in this release was built because a real business owner or agency partner told us they needed it. This is the update our customers have been asking for.]" said Jeff Schwerdt, Founder of Reviewly.
Location-Level Features
At the individual business level, the Spring 2026 release delivers a significantly more powerful toolkit for managing Google reviews. New features include star ratings for no-comment reviews, which turn silent feedback into meaningful trust signals that contribute to a business's visibility and credibility. Keyword-based responses now allow businesses to reinforce their services, locations, and core identity in every review reply, strengthening both SEO performance and how search engines understand the business.
Default smart responses keep business profiles active automatically, ensuring that no review goes unanswered even when owners are busy. Owner-controlled replies give business owners final approval over every response while letting AI handle the heavy lifting of drafting.
The platform's upgraded Advanced AI Engine delivers smarter responses with deeper context awareness and better tone matching. A new Review Snapshot dashboard provides clear, visual proof of review performance - replacing guesswork with data.
Reviewly has also expanded its global reach with one-way SMS review requests now available in over 100 countries, paired with AI-powered language detection that automatically identifies and responds in the customer's language. This makes Reviewly the most internationally capable review generation platform on the market.
Additional new features include white-labeled QR web channels for collecting reviews on-site using branded QR codes and NFC tags, device control with smart redirects that let businesses guide the customer feedback journey, and a built-in affiliate program that opens a new monetization channel for users.
The release also introduces deep integrations with Stripe, Zapier, GoHighLevel, HubSpot, and QuickBooks - connecting Reviewly directly into the tools businesses already use and making review automation seamless.
Multi-Location Management
For franchises, regional brands, and businesses managing multiple locations, the update solves the complexity that typically breaks at scale. A new all-in-one dashboard provides visibility across every location in a single view. Granular roles and permissions let teams control who has access to what. One-click settings cloning allows businesses to build their ideal configuration once and deploy it everywhere. The entire infrastructure is designed for clean, repeatable scaling from one location to fifty and beyond.
Agency-Level Tools
For marketing agencies and resellers, the Spring 2026 release adds a full suite of tools designed to turn review management into a scalable revenue stream. Full white-label customization is included at no additional cost, with custom login pages, branded dashboards, private subdomains, and a fully branded checkout experience so clients see the agency's brand at every touchpoint.
A new Agency Command Center lets agency operators run their entire client base from a single dashboard. Clone-and-deploy client systems make onboarding new clients fast and repeatable. Revenue-generating add-ons and upsells give agencies the ability to package features into tiered offerings for their clients. Admin-level device control allows agencies to deploy and manage review collection hardware at scale, while reset scan tools provide instant issue resolution.
Deep agency-level integrations connect Reviewly into each agency's broader ecosystem, and built-in Stripe billing lets agencies manage client payments directly within the platform.
Platform Fundamentals
Reviewly's SMS-first approach continues to set the platform apart. With a 98% open rate on review requests - nearly five times higher than email - Reviewly reaches customers where they are most responsive. The platform's AI-generated review suggestions address the two most common barriers to leaving feedback: 22% of customers don't know what to write and 32% don't have time. The result is review submission rates above 25% on initial campaigns.
Reviewly is purpose-built for Google Business Profiles, where approximately 75% of all small business reviews are located, allowing businesses and agencies to focus their efforts where reviews matter most.
Availability
The Spring 2026 update is available immediately to all Reviewly customers. New users can experience the full platform with a 10-day free trial at reviewly. Agencies interested in the white-label program can book a live demo at reviewly/white-label.
About Reviewly
Founded in 2023 by a team with over a decade of experience in reputation management, Reviewly is the most complete AI-powered Google review management platform on the market. The platform combines SMS-based review generation across 100+ countries with advanced AI that detects customer sentiment, crafts personalized review suggestions, and generates intelligent responses. Learn more at reviewly.
The update arrives as online reviews continue to play a decisive role in how customers discover and choose businesses. With 93% of consumers relying on reviews to guide purchasing decisions and Google rewarding businesses that actively engage with their reviewers, the ability to generate, manage, and respond to reviews at scale has become a competitive necessity.
"[Every feature in this release was built because a real business owner or agency partner told us they needed it. This is the update our customers have been asking for.]" said Jeff Schwerdt, Founder of Reviewly.
Location-Level Features
At the individual business level, the Spring 2026 release delivers a significantly more powerful toolkit for managing Google reviews. New features include star ratings for no-comment reviews, which turn silent feedback into meaningful trust signals that contribute to a business's visibility and credibility. Keyword-based responses now allow businesses to reinforce their services, locations, and core identity in every review reply, strengthening both SEO performance and how search engines understand the business.
Default smart responses keep business profiles active automatically, ensuring that no review goes unanswered even when owners are busy. Owner-controlled replies give business owners final approval over every response while letting AI handle the heavy lifting of drafting.
The platform's upgraded Advanced AI Engine delivers smarter responses with deeper context awareness and better tone matching. A new Review Snapshot dashboard provides clear, visual proof of review performance - replacing guesswork with data.
Reviewly has also expanded its global reach with one-way SMS review requests now available in over 100 countries, paired with AI-powered language detection that automatically identifies and responds in the customer's language. This makes Reviewly the most internationally capable review generation platform on the market.
Additional new features include white-labeled QR web channels for collecting reviews on-site using branded QR codes and NFC tags, device control with smart redirects that let businesses guide the customer feedback journey, and a built-in affiliate program that opens a new monetization channel for users.
The release also introduces deep integrations with Stripe, Zapier, GoHighLevel, HubSpot, and QuickBooks - connecting Reviewly directly into the tools businesses already use and making review automation seamless.
Multi-Location Management
For franchises, regional brands, and businesses managing multiple locations, the update solves the complexity that typically breaks at scale. A new all-in-one dashboard provides visibility across every location in a single view. Granular roles and permissions let teams control who has access to what. One-click settings cloning allows businesses to build their ideal configuration once and deploy it everywhere. The entire infrastructure is designed for clean, repeatable scaling from one location to fifty and beyond.
Agency-Level Tools
For marketing agencies and resellers, the Spring 2026 release adds a full suite of tools designed to turn review management into a scalable revenue stream. Full white-label customization is included at no additional cost, with custom login pages, branded dashboards, private subdomains, and a fully branded checkout experience so clients see the agency's brand at every touchpoint.
A new Agency Command Center lets agency operators run their entire client base from a single dashboard. Clone-and-deploy client systems make onboarding new clients fast and repeatable. Revenue-generating add-ons and upsells give agencies the ability to package features into tiered offerings for their clients. Admin-level device control allows agencies to deploy and manage review collection hardware at scale, while reset scan tools provide instant issue resolution.
Deep agency-level integrations connect Reviewly into each agency's broader ecosystem, and built-in Stripe billing lets agencies manage client payments directly within the platform.
Platform Fundamentals
Reviewly's SMS-first approach continues to set the platform apart. With a 98% open rate on review requests - nearly five times higher than email - Reviewly reaches customers where they are most responsive. The platform's AI-generated review suggestions address the two most common barriers to leaving feedback: 22% of customers don't know what to write and 32% don't have time. The result is review submission rates above 25% on initial campaigns.
Reviewly is purpose-built for Google Business Profiles, where approximately 75% of all small business reviews are located, allowing businesses and agencies to focus their efforts where reviews matter most.
Availability
The Spring 2026 update is available immediately to all Reviewly customers. New users can experience the full platform with a 10-day free trial at reviewly. Agencies interested in the white-label program can book a live demo at reviewly/white-label.
About Reviewly
Founded in 2023 by a team with over a decade of experience in reputation management, Reviewly is the most complete AI-powered Google review management platform on the market. The platform combines SMS-based review generation across 100+ countries with advanced AI that detects customer sentiment, crafts personalized review suggestions, and generates intelligent responses. Learn more at reviewly.
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