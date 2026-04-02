Global Interventional Oncology Industry Set To Grow By $1.18 Billion During 2026-2030 - AI-Assisted Imaging And Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Interventional Oncology Expansion

The interventional oncology market is witnessing robust growth, projected to expand from $2.72 billion in 2025 to $2.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%, eventually reaching $4.14 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by an increased incidence of cancer globally, a preference for minimally invasive treatments, advancements in imaging-guided devices, and heightened oncology investments by hospitals. Future growth factors include AI-assisted imaging guidance, outpatient cancer treatments, personalized oncology approaches, and investments in advanced ablation technologies.

Key trends include the adoption of image-guided therapies, minimally invasive ablation procedures, advanced imaging modality integration, targeted tumor treatments, and precision oncology. The rising prevalence of cancer due to lifestyle factors, such as poor diet, smoking, and environmental pollutants, further bolsters the market, with projections from the World Health Organization estimating over 35 million cancer cases by 2050.

Industry leaders are innovating with products like microcatheter-based embolization systems, which allow precise, targeted therapy while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. For instance, Terumo Corporation released the Occlusafe balloon occlusion catheter in March 2025, enhancing drug delivery precision for challenging liver cancer cases. Additionally, Boston Scientific Corporation's acquisition of Intera Oncology Inc. aims to strengthen its interventional oncology portfolio, with a focus on liver-directed therapies.

Major players in the interventional oncology market include Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers AG, Stryker Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Hologic Inc., and Medtronic plc, among others. Geographically, North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

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Report Scope

Markets Covered: By Type (Radiation Therapy Devices, Ablation Devices, Embolization Devices), Technology Type (Ultrasound, Computed Tomography Guided, Magnetic Resonance-Guided), Procedures (Tumor Ablation, Tumor Biopsy, Vascular Interventions, Palliative Care), Application Areas (Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Prostate Cancer), and End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research and Academic Institutions).

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five-year historic and ten-year forecast.

Data: Includes market size ratios, growth comparisons to related markets, and GDP proportions.

Key Attributes