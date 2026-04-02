Stomach Cancer Market Insights, Trends And Innovations Worldwide, 2026-2030 & 2035

The stomach cancer market is witnessing substantial growth, with a projected increase from USD 3.74 billion in 2025 to USD 4.26 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This expansion is due to the rising incidence of gastric cancer globally, the prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infections, the enhanced use of chemotherapy, and improvements in oncology infrastructure and diagnostic imaging techniques.

By 2030, the market is anticipated to reach USD 7.14 billion, with a CAGR of 13.8%, driven by the adoption of precision oncology and investments in novel biologics and immunotherapy pipelines.

The Helicobacter pylori infection contributes to market growth by inducing chronic inflammation that increases cancer risk. The infection's rising prevalence, exacerbated by inadequate sanitation and living conditions, fuels market expansion. As reported by the Government of Canada, the recurrence rate of this infection stood at 19% in 2023.

Key industry players are innovating with therapies like claudin (CLDN18.2)-targeted cytolytic antibody solutions to enhance treatment precision for HER2-negative gastric cancers. In October 2024, Astellas Pharma launched Vyloy (zolbetuximab-clzb), targeting tumors to amplify survival rates with reduced toxicity when used alongside chemotherapy. Similarly, GSK plc. amplified its oncology portfolio by acquiring IDRx, Inc. for USD 1.15 billion to advance targeted cancer therapies.

Major contributors in the market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Sanofi S.A., Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Novartis, and others. Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is set for the fastest growth moving forward. Countries covered in this context span Australia, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the USA, among others.

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Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Adenocarcinoma, Lymphoma, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, Carcinoid Tumor, Other Types

2) By Therapy Type: Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5) By End-User: Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals And Specialty Clinics

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Data Segmentation: Country and regional analysis with competitor market shares.

Key Attributes