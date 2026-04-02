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GBM Bahrain Appoints Ashesh Mukhopadhyay As General Manager
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Manama, Bahrain – April 2026 – Gulf Business Machines (GBM), an end-to-end digital solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Ashesh Mukhopadhyay as the General Manager for its Bahrain operations. This promotion reinforces GBM's commitment to cultivating internal talent, ensuring its pivotal work in advancing the Kingdom's digital transformation continues under trusted and experienced leadership. A 30-year industry veteran, Ashesh has been an integral part of GBM Bahrain for over two decades. His promotion from Director of Sales and Technology follows a successful tenure where he was instrumental in driving sustained revenue growth. His leadership has expanded the company's portfolio and solidified its position as a strategic technology partner to Bahrain's most critical public and private sector institutions. In his new role, Ashesh will spearhead GBM Bahrain's overall strategy and operations. He takes over from Abdulla Ishaq, who retires after a distinguished 35-year career with GBM. Ishaq's leadership was pivotal in advancing GBM's initiatives and cementing its legacy in the Kingdom. Marwan Faraj Bin Hamoodah, Chairman of GBM, said:“We are delighted to announce Ashesh's appointment as General Manager. His deep understanding of the market, proven leadership, and customer-centric approach make him an ideal successor to continue our trajectory of growth. We extend our sincerest gratitude to Abdulla Ishaq for his dedicated service and invaluable contributions. We have full faith that Ashesh will build upon the strong foundation Abdulla has established.” Under Ashesh's leadership, GBM Bahrain aims to build on its legacy of delivering innovative technology solutions in areas such as cloud, cybersecurity, and AI, while aligning with Bahrain's national priorities for digital advancement. Ashesh Mukhopadhyay, General Manager, GBM Bahrain, added:“I am honoured to lead GBM Bahrain, an organization I have been a part of for over 20 years. I have a deep appreciation for our exceptional team, our valued customers, and our legacy of excellence. I look forward to continuing working closely with our clients and partners to deliver solutions that not only address their strategic needs but also contribute to Bahrain's continued economic growth and digital future.”
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