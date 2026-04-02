Latin America's High-Growth Games Market Takes Center Stage At Gamescom Latam 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- gamescom latam, the Latin American edition of the world's largest gaming event, returns to São Paulo from 29 April to 3 May, 2026, positioning itself at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing and most strategically important regions in the global games industry.As the industry navigates a shifting global landscape, Latin America is emerging as a key driver of growth, combining scale, engagement, and increasing production capabilities. According to a recent Newzoo survey, with 372.3 million players and projected revenues of $8.3 billion in 2025, the region continues to outperform more mature markets in expansion rate (6.4% YOY in 2025).

A MARKET DEFINED BY SCALE, ENGAGEMENT, AND GROWTH

Latin America represents a powerful convergence of audience size and engagement. With a population exceeding 662 million, the region offers a vast and highly active player base. Brazil stands at the center of this opportunity. More than 80% of its population considers gaming their primary form of entertainment (based on 2024 Brazilian Game Industry Survey ), generating approximately $2.7 billion in revenue and ranking among the top gaming markets worldwide. At the same time, Latin America is gaining global recognition as a production hub. The region now hosts over 1,200 studios, including more than 1,000 in Brazil alone, contributing to both original IP creation and AAA external development pipelines.

GAMESCOM LATAM: A STRATEGIC GATEWAY TO LATIN AMERICA

As part of the global gamescom network-alongside events in Cologne and Asia-gamescom latam 2026 (29 April to 3 May) provides companies with a unique entry point into this high-growth market, while connecting them to a broader international ecosystem.

Hosted at Distrito Anhembi in São Paulo, the event serves as a central platform for business development, international expansion, and cross-market collaboration. A dedicated matchmaking program is expected to generate approximately $150 million in business opportunities and facilitate around 2,000 meetings, reinforcing gamescom latam's role as a key deal-making hub for the global industry.

DRIVING INDUSTRY CONVERSATIONS THROUGH A ROBUST CONFERENCE PROGRAM

gamescom latam 2026 will feature approximately 150 B2B sessions, covering key topics shaping the future of the industry, including:

Investment and publishing strategies

Artificial intelligence and production pipelines

Transmedia and IP development

Workforce transformation and talent development

Public policy and regional market dynamics

The event will welcome international delegations from major global markets-including Canada, France and Germany -further reinforcing its role as a bridge between established industries and high-growth regions.

GLOBAL INDUSTRY LEADERS AND HIGH-PROFILE SPEAKERS

The 2026 edition will host a broad range of leading companies across the games value chain, including Blizzard Entertainment, Microsoft (Xbox Game Studios), Nintendo, Riot Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and more, alongside prominent independent publishers and service providers.

The event will also feature renowned industry figures and creative talent, including:

Brendan Greene (PlayerUnknown), creator of PUBG: Battlegrounds

David Wise, legendary video game composer

Both will participate in panels and sessions, sharing insights on their careers and perspectives on the evolving games industry.

“Latin America combines scale, growth, and creative potential in a way few regions do today,” said Eliana Russi, Chief Programming Officer, gamescom latam.“As part of the global gamescom network, gamescom latam offers companies a unique opportunity to access this market while connecting it to a broader global ecosystem. It is where international players can understand the region, build partnerships, and actively participate in the next phase of growth of the games industry.”

2026 EDITION OVERVIEW

gamescom latam 2026 will take place from 29 April to 3 May 2026 at Distrito Anhembi, in São Paulo. Press, content creators, and B2B visitors will have access to the event during the Preview Day, held on 29 April. As in previous years, the event will bring together leading names and companies from the games industry, showcase hundreds of playable titles, host major announcements, brand and publisher activations, and connect fans with their favourite influencers, cosplayers, and more. The event will also feature exciting esports competitions and the gamescom latam BIG Festival, the world's largest indie games awards.

For industry professionals, in addition to panels and lectures, gamescom latam offers a dynamic business platform that brings together hundreds of companies from Latin America and around the world, fostering networking and partnership opportunities.

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gamescom latam

gamescom, the world's largest gaming event and Europe's leading business platform for the games industry, also has an edition in Latin America. In 2026, gamescom latam will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, from 29 April to 3 May, at Distrito Anhembi.

The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival, and game – The German Games Industry Association. gamescom latam also features the BIG Festival, bringing together celebration, innovation, and business in one place.

About game - The German Games Industry Association

game is the association of the German games industry. Its members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to esports event organizers, educational institutions, and other related entities.

game is a co-organizer of gamescom, the world's biggest event for video games, and a shareholder in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports player foundation, game events, and the collecting society VHG. It is also a co-host of the German Computer Game Awards.

Serving as a central point of contact for media, as well as political and social institutions, game provides comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, game culture, and media literacy. Together, its members are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide.

About Koelnmesse Brasil

Koelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH, one of the world's leading international trade fair organizers. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, Koelnmesse organizes gamescom, the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games industry.

gamescom brings together gamers, B2B visitors, and exhibitors from across the globe through a hybrid approach, combining on-site experiences with digital participation. In addition to Cologne, Koelnmesse continues to expand its international portfolio, including gamescom asia in Thailand, which serves the fast-growing Asia-Pacific gaming market.

About Omelete Company

Omelete Company is the largest independent pop culture company in Latin America. It covers movies, series, games, music, and comics, reaching more than 25 million fans every month.

Through brands such as Omelete, CCXP, gamescom latam, Gaules, Chippu, G3X, and Mundo Ticket, the company creates content and experiences for audiences passionate about fantasy, fiction, superheroes, and games-both digitally and through live events.

Upcoming Events:

gamescom latam - São Paulo, Brazil | 29 April – 3 May 2026

gamescom dev - Cologne, Germany | 23 – 25 August 2026

gamescom - Cologne, Germany | 26 – 30 August 2026

gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show - Bangkok, Thailand | 29 October – 1 November 2026