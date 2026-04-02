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Ethiopian Airlines to Launch Four New Domestic Airports
(MENAFN) Ethiopian Airlines plans to open four new domestic airports—Negele Borena, Gore Mettu, Mizan Aman, and Debre Markos—within the next two months to strengthen connectivity, local media reported, citing CEO Mesfin Tasew. This expansion will raise the airline’s domestic destinations from 23 to 27.
The new hubs aim to support regional economies: Negele Borena will enhance southern livestock trade, Debre Markos will focus on agriculture and education in Amhara, and Gore Mettu and Mizan Aman will improve access to highland coffee-producing regions. The airports will provide air transport options to communities previously underserved.
The move is part of Ethiopian Airlines’ broader development strategy, which includes modernizing its domestic fleet. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced in October that the airline had ordered 124 new aircraft to support its expansion and fleet renewal.
The new hubs aim to support regional economies: Negele Borena will enhance southern livestock trade, Debre Markos will focus on agriculture and education in Amhara, and Gore Mettu and Mizan Aman will improve access to highland coffee-producing regions. The airports will provide air transport options to communities previously underserved.
The move is part of Ethiopian Airlines’ broader development strategy, which includes modernizing its domestic fleet. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced in October that the airline had ordered 124 new aircraft to support its expansion and fleet renewal.
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