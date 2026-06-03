Dubai's Remraam Residents Offered Rent Compensation After Temporary Eviction Notices

Several residents in Dubai's Remraam community have been offered rent compensation and relocation allowance after being asked to temporarily vacate their homes for remediation works that could take between 16 and 20 months.

Dubai Holding Community Management (DHCM), the operator of the community, said in a statement to Khaleej Times that the move was a“preventative, long-term measure” following routine inspections.

According to one resident who spoke to Khaleej Times on condition of anonymity, the vacating process is expected to take place in phases beginning on July 1. Some tenants have been asked to vacate for a minimum of 16 months, while others are required to leave for up to 20 months.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

In its statement, the DHCM said it is undertaking a“comprehensive remediation programme across parts of the Remraam community to address essential works required to safeguard the quality and standards the community expects”.

The company added that residents are being supported with "clear communication and assistance mechanisms in place, including a defined compensation framework, where applicable".

It said it is working closely with relevant authorities to ensure a“structured, compliant, and responsible rollout".

According to an FAQ issued to residents and seen by Khaleej Times, compensation will be calculated as: period of vacation in months multiplied by the average RERA index value for that unit type.

In addition, residents will receive a relocation allowance ranging from Dh7,000 for a studio to Dh16,000 for a three-bedroom apartment. The document specifies that the payment will be made on or after the vacate date.

Some residents have raised concerns about service charges continuing during the works, with one-bedroom owners having to pay approximately Dh1,200 per month in addition to mortgage payments and the possibility of having to cover rental costs above the relocation allowance.

One resident, S.K., said he needs to vacate in July but is in a difficult position while looking for alternative accommodation.“My eldest child is supposed to be leaving for university,” he said.

“However, due to the cancellation of final exams in the UAE, he has to wait until August to get a clear idea of his grades. Either he will take a gap year, or, he will apply to the few universities that have a late cut off date. So based on that, I would move into a larger apartment if he takes a gap year or a smaller one if he is going to university. This move has come at a time when we have a lot of other expenses. I am happy with the compensation package but I am worried about the process.”

Another resident, M.M., said he lives in one of the unaffected buildings.“While I am relieved that I don't have to move, I am also worried about the impact of extensive construction,” he said.“I have severe dust allergy and this could trigger asthma. So I will wait and see how the situation pans out.”

P.M. has been a homeowner in the community for more than eight years and she said that she was unhappy with the situation.“Having to move out is a big hassle,” she said.“But the management tells us that there are structural issues with the building and the remediation will make it safer. So I guess, it is an inconvenience which will hopefully give a better future.”

Dubai: Rents for studios, 1BHK rise after crackdown on illegal partitions Tenants who left Dubai for lower rents may return in 2026, experts predict Why studio, 1BHK rents and prices could go down in 5 Dubai communities