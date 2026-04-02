MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Great Pacific Gold Announces Closing of $20 Million Public Offering

April 02, 2026 8:40 AM EDT | Source: Great Pacific Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) ("Great Pacific Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced upsized public offering (the "Offering") of 42,600,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.47 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $20,022,000.

The Offering was completed pursuant to an agency agreement dated March 27, 2026 among the Company, Haywood Securities Inc., as lead agent and sole bookrunner, and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Agentis Capital Markets (First Nations Financial Markets Limited Partnership) and Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.70 per share until April 2, 2028.

The Offering was conducted by way of a prospectus supplement dated March 27, 2026 (the "Supplement") to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated March 19, 2026 filed in each of the provinces of Canada (excluding Quebec).

The net proceeds from the sale of Units under the Offering will be used to advance Great Pacific Gold's gold-copper projects in Papua New Guinea, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes, as disclosed in the Supplement.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid and issued to the Agents in aggregate a cash commission of $1,157,520 and compensation options ("Compensation Options") to purchase up to 2,462,808 common chares of the Company (the "Compensation Option Shares"). Each Compensation Option is exercisable to acquire one Compensation Option Share at the Offering Price until April 2, 2028.

The Units offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On behalf of Great Pacific Gold:

Greg McCunn

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, visit gpacgold or contact:

Investor Relations

Phone +1-778-262-2331

Email: ...

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:

Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length, with geophysical data suggesting significant depth extent. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with the second drill rig now operational. Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026. Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its future financial or operating performance, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties, costs and timing of future exploration and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Great Pacific Gold Corp.