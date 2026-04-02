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Turkey Warns of Regional Spillover as US-Israeli Attacks on Iran Intensify
(MENAFN) Türkiye has raised concerns that the ongoing US and Israeli military actions against Iran could escalate into a wider conflict across the Middle East, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions, according to reports from the Turkish Defense Ministry.
A ministry spokesperson, Zeki Akturk, highlighted that the situation—sparked by initial strikes from Israel and the United States against Iran and intensified after Iran retaliated in third countries—continues to threaten regional stability.
“All disputes must be resolved on the basis of international law, through dialogue and diplomacy,” Akturk said. “Our determined stance and efforts in this direction continue. We hope that conflicts harming the peace and stability of our region will be brought to an end as soon as possible.”
Akturk also criticized Israel for its ongoing military operations on multiple fronts, spanning Lebanon, Syria, and the Palestinian territories.
“Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, which constitute violations of international law and humanitarian law, have led to the deaths of three UN peacekeeping personnel,” he said, adding: “Israel is also continuing to violate Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity through its attacks in the south of the country, while maintaining illegal settlement activities in the West Bank and attacks targeting Gaza.”
He called for stronger global intervention to halt these actions.
“In order to prevent further damage to the legitimacy of the international system and trust in international law, we once again call on the entire international community, especially the UN, to assume responsibility in preventing Israel’s aggression,” Akturk said.
In a related update, Akturk noted that Chief of the General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu is set to meet with the commander of the Libyan Land Forces later Thursday.
A ministry spokesperson, Zeki Akturk, highlighted that the situation—sparked by initial strikes from Israel and the United States against Iran and intensified after Iran retaliated in third countries—continues to threaten regional stability.
“All disputes must be resolved on the basis of international law, through dialogue and diplomacy,” Akturk said. “Our determined stance and efforts in this direction continue. We hope that conflicts harming the peace and stability of our region will be brought to an end as soon as possible.”
Akturk also criticized Israel for its ongoing military operations on multiple fronts, spanning Lebanon, Syria, and the Palestinian territories.
“Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, which constitute violations of international law and humanitarian law, have led to the deaths of three UN peacekeeping personnel,” he said, adding: “Israel is also continuing to violate Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity through its attacks in the south of the country, while maintaining illegal settlement activities in the West Bank and attacks targeting Gaza.”
He called for stronger global intervention to halt these actions.
“In order to prevent further damage to the legitimacy of the international system and trust in international law, we once again call on the entire international community, especially the UN, to assume responsibility in preventing Israel’s aggression,” Akturk said.
In a related update, Akturk noted that Chief of the General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu is set to meet with the commander of the Libyan Land Forces later Thursday.
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