Gaggal Airport: HP Assembly Debates ₹3,500 Crore Expansion Plan

Sharp exchanges, pointed questions, and even a touch of humour defined the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as members debated the ambitious ₹3,500 crore expansion of Gaggal Airport in Kangra district on Thursday. The legislators across party lines pressed the government on land acquisition, rehabilitation, and regional connectivity in the region.

Gaggal Airport Expansion and Compensation

The issue was raised through a Legislative Question by BJP MLA Pawan Kajal, who flagged concerns about 80-90 families residing in the Gaggal area for the past five to six decades on land allotted by panchayats. He questioned whether these families would be treated at par with private landowners in terms of compensation in case of displacement.

Responding, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government has already disbursed ₹1,960 crore for the project and is committed to completing the ₹3,500 crore expansion plan. He noted that around ₹1,500 crore is still pending and that the runway would be extended from the current 1,376 metres to 3,110 metres, making it one of the most significant aviation infrastructure upgrades in the state in decades. The Chief Minister assured the House that compensation would be provided as per the Land Acquisition Act to both landowners and non-landowning occupants affected by the project. He added that rehabilitation and resettlement would also take into account families listed in ration cards and family registers. Land acquisition for the expansion, he said, is targeted to be completed by the end of this year.

Suspended Flights and Regional Connectivity

The discussion soon turned intense as BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar raised the issue of suspended flights under the UDAN scheme, pointing out that Dharamshala-Shimla connectivity has remained shut for the past 7-8 months. He sought clarity on whether the government would release Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to revive the routes. In response, Sukhu said ₹10 crore has already been provided under VGF, but operators failed to sustain services. He added that the state has taken up the matter for new routes, including Dharamshala-Shimla and Delhi-Shimla-Dharamshala, and announced plans to operationalise heliports in Chamba, Palampur, and Hamirpur by June this year, where helicopter services could be run under VGF.

Heated Exchanges in the House

As the debate grew sharper, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur attempted to intervene, raising questions on off-budget borrowings and loans from HUDCO. However, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disallowed him from speaking at that point, invoking Rule 299 and reminding members that the House must maintain order when the Chair is speaking. The tense moment soon gave way to laughter when the Chief Minister, in a lighter tone, advised Thakur not to lose his temper, remarking that he too takes medicine for blood pressure and suggesting that discussions be held calmly. The comment drew smiles across the treasury and opposition benches, briefly easing the charged atmosphere.

Calls for Comprehensive Rehabilitation

Joining the debate, Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania said nearly 70 per cent of the airport area falls in his constituency and thanked the Chief Minister for pursuing the project with the Centre. He urged Members of Parliament from the state to take up the matter with the Union Civil Aviation Minister and push for additional support, even suggesting that a resolution be brought in the House.

Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma raised concerns about a dedicated housing policy for displaced families and sought clarity on approvals from airport authorities, including whether a Letter of Engagement had been issued. The Chief Minister assured that these issues would be addressed.

Throughout the discussion, members repeatedly flagged the plight of families and traders, particularly those in Gaggal market who stand to lose homes and livelihoods, urging the government to ensure fair and adequate compensation. The debate highlighted both the scale of the proposed infrastructure push and the political and human challenges it entails, as the government reiterated its commitment to completing land acquisition by year-end while balancing development with rehabilitation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)