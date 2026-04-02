Artemis 2: This Mission Doesn't Land On The Moon... And That's The Point NASA

NASA's Artemis 2 mission has officially launched-sending four astronauts on a historic journey around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years. Lifting off from Kennedy Space Center aboard the powerful Space Launch System, the crew is traveling inside the Orion spacecraft on a mission that marks humanity's return to deep space. This is the first crewed lunar flyby since Apollo 17-and a major step in NASA's plan to land humans on the Moon again and eventually reach Mars. In this video: – Artemis 2 liftoff and launch highlights – Astronaut reactions from space – Historic context: Apollo vs Artemis – Why this mission matters for future Moon landings – Global reactions, including US President remarks 0:00 – Back to the Moon 1:24 – Liftoff from Florida 2:32 – Trump Speaks Out Artemis 2 is not just a mission-it's the beginning of a new era in space exploration.

MENAFN02042026007385015968ID1110934107