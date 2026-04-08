Indonesia Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire

MENAFN - IANS) Jakarta, April (IANS) Indonesia on Wednesday welcomed the announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, describing it as a positive step toward de-escalation.

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang said at a press conference that Indonesia sees this momentum as a positive beginning and urges all sides to make the most of the opportunity to advance a sustainable peaceful solution.

Dialogue and diplomacy remain the only way in resolving the conflict, Yvonne said.

Yvonne also stressed the importance of respecting freedom of navigation under international law, saying Indonesia would continue to support constructive diplomatic efforts, with the protection of civilians as a primary focus, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced that he has agreed to suspend planned military strikes on Iran for two weeks, linking the pause to Tehran's agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing negotiations toward a broader peace deal.

The announcement signals a temporary halt in what had been shaping up as a major escalation in the Gulf, with Trump asserting that US military goals had already been achieved.

Israel also expressed support for the United States decision to suspend military action against Iran, while clarifying that the proposed two-week ceasefire arrangement does not extend to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, India also welcomed the ceasefire agreement and expressed hope that the ceasefire would lead to lasting peace in West Asia.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are important for bringing an end to the conflict. The MEA noted that the conflict in West Asia has caused suffering to people and disrupted the global energy supply.

The MEA stated, "We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict."