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US, Iran, Mediators in Talks on Potential 45-Day Ceasefire
(MENAFN) High-stakes diplomacy is racing against the clock as the United States, Iran, and a coalition of regional intermediaries engage in emergency negotiations over a proposed 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way toward a permanent resolution to the conflict, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told media on Sunday.
Despite the frenetic pace of talks, sources cautioned that the likelihood of reaching even a limited accord within the next 48 hours remains low. Nevertheless, senior officials regard this narrow diplomatic window as the final opportunity to stave off a catastrophic escalation — one that could see strikes targeting Iranian civilian infrastructure and trigger retaliatory assaults on oil and water installations across Gulf nations.
President Donald Trump had initially imposed a 10-day ultimatum on Tehran, set to expire Monday evening. On Sunday, he pushed that deadline forward by 20 hours, establishing a revised cutoff of 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Speaking in an interview with media, Trump suggested a resolution remained within reach — though his warning was unambiguous.
"There's a good chance, but if they don't agree, I am blowing up everything over there," he said, leaving no doubt about the consequences of a diplomatic failure.
Tehran, for its part, has pledged retaliatory action against both Israel and Gulf states should hostilities intensify. Two separate sources confirmed that a joint US-Israeli operational blueprint targeting Iran's energy infrastructure is fully prepared, with the deadline extension serving solely as a last-ditch opening for diplomacy.
Facilitating the fragile process are mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Türkiye, operating alongside direct back-channel communications between Trump, his envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Washington has floated multiple frameworks, none of which Tehran has formally accepted. The structure currently on the table involves two sequential phases: an initial 45-day pause in hostilities to create space for comprehensive negotiations, followed by a permanent settlement addressing Iran's accumulated uranium stockpile and the status of the Strait of Hormuz — two issues Tehran regards as non-negotiable leverage points.
Intermediaries are also examining incremental concessions Iran might offer on both fronts, alongside formal US guarantees that any agreed ceasefire would be honored in full. Iranian officials have been explicit in their resistance to any arrangement mirroring the fragile, repeatedly broken ceasefires seen in Gaza and Lebanon.
The stakes extend far beyond the negotiating table. Sources warned that Iranian counterstrikes in response to any US-Israeli military action could inflict severe damage on Gulf energy and water infrastructure — with potentially devastating consequences for global oil markets. Mediators have stressed that the coming two days represent a decisive turning point.
In a pointed statement Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy declared that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz "will never return" to what they were before the war, signaling Tehran's intent to leverage its strategic chokehold regardless of how negotiations unfold.
Despite the frenetic pace of talks, sources cautioned that the likelihood of reaching even a limited accord within the next 48 hours remains low. Nevertheless, senior officials regard this narrow diplomatic window as the final opportunity to stave off a catastrophic escalation — one that could see strikes targeting Iranian civilian infrastructure and trigger retaliatory assaults on oil and water installations across Gulf nations.
President Donald Trump had initially imposed a 10-day ultimatum on Tehran, set to expire Monday evening. On Sunday, he pushed that deadline forward by 20 hours, establishing a revised cutoff of 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Speaking in an interview with media, Trump suggested a resolution remained within reach — though his warning was unambiguous.
"There's a good chance, but if they don't agree, I am blowing up everything over there," he said, leaving no doubt about the consequences of a diplomatic failure.
Tehran, for its part, has pledged retaliatory action against both Israel and Gulf states should hostilities intensify. Two separate sources confirmed that a joint US-Israeli operational blueprint targeting Iran's energy infrastructure is fully prepared, with the deadline extension serving solely as a last-ditch opening for diplomacy.
Facilitating the fragile process are mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Türkiye, operating alongside direct back-channel communications between Trump, his envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Washington has floated multiple frameworks, none of which Tehran has formally accepted. The structure currently on the table involves two sequential phases: an initial 45-day pause in hostilities to create space for comprehensive negotiations, followed by a permanent settlement addressing Iran's accumulated uranium stockpile and the status of the Strait of Hormuz — two issues Tehran regards as non-negotiable leverage points.
Intermediaries are also examining incremental concessions Iran might offer on both fronts, alongside formal US guarantees that any agreed ceasefire would be honored in full. Iranian officials have been explicit in their resistance to any arrangement mirroring the fragile, repeatedly broken ceasefires seen in Gaza and Lebanon.
The stakes extend far beyond the negotiating table. Sources warned that Iranian counterstrikes in response to any US-Israeli military action could inflict severe damage on Gulf energy and water infrastructure — with potentially devastating consequences for global oil markets. Mediators have stressed that the coming two days represent a decisive turning point.
In a pointed statement Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy declared that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz "will never return" to what they were before the war, signaling Tehran's intent to leverage its strategic chokehold regardless of how negotiations unfold.
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