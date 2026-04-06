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U.S., Iran in Talks to Secure Ceasefire, Trump Says
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that Washington is locked in "deep" negotiations with Iran to secure a ceasefire, vowing that the United States will not "leave in the middle" of the conflict — while simultaneously warning of severe consequences if talks collapse before a looming deadline, he told an Israeli media outlet.
Trump disclosed that his administration is pursuing simultaneous back-channel and direct lines of communication with Tehran, spearheaded by senior advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that the diplomatic outreach is operating along two parallel tracks: indirect mediation channeled through Pakistan, Egypt, and Türkiye, alongside direct exchanges between U.S. envoys and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The three mediating nations are actively working to broker an agreement on measures that could unlock an extension of the U.S.-imposed deadline — though sources cautioned that recent rounds of phone calls between the parties have not yielded significant progress.
Despite the stalled momentum, Trump told the media outlet that there is "a good chance" that a deal could be reached before Tuesday's "deadline", while issuing a stark warning that a failure to close an agreement would compel the United States to pursue "strong" action across the region.
Later Sunday, Trump posted "Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time!" across his social media platforms — a cryptic message widely interpreted as signaling a possible extension of the deadline tied to Iran's reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically critical maritime chokepoints.
Trump disclosed that his administration is pursuing simultaneous back-channel and direct lines of communication with Tehran, spearheaded by senior advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that the diplomatic outreach is operating along two parallel tracks: indirect mediation channeled through Pakistan, Egypt, and Türkiye, alongside direct exchanges between U.S. envoys and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The three mediating nations are actively working to broker an agreement on measures that could unlock an extension of the U.S.-imposed deadline — though sources cautioned that recent rounds of phone calls between the parties have not yielded significant progress.
Despite the stalled momentum, Trump told the media outlet that there is "a good chance" that a deal could be reached before Tuesday's "deadline", while issuing a stark warning that a failure to close an agreement would compel the United States to pursue "strong" action across the region.
Later Sunday, Trump posted "Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time!" across his social media platforms — a cryptic message widely interpreted as signaling a possible extension of the deadline tied to Iran's reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically critical maritime chokepoints.
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