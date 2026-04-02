Chery Breaks Six Million Mark, Global Expansion Continues

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Since entering 2026, the global automotive industry has been undergoing a dual cycle of structural adjustment and technological restructuring. In this complex market environment, Chery has demonstrated robust growth resilience and strategic focus.

According to the latest data released in February 2026, Chery's global sales reached 161,000 vehicles, representing a year-on-year increase of 41.5%.

Additionally, its monthly exports have exceeded 100,000 vehicles for ten consecutive months.

To date, Chery Group's cumulative global car users have exceeded 18.89 million, including over 6.09 million overseas users, making it the first Chinese automotive brand to surpass the 6 million mark. Since surpassing 5 million units in June 2025, Chery added 1 million overseas sales in just 8 months, exporting to more than 130 countries and regions around the world, becoming the first Chinese automobile brand to break through the 6 million mark, demonstrating the global competitiveness of Chinese brands with“Chery speed”.

While continuously expanding its overseas presence, Chery is also accelerating its entry into highly regulated markets such as Europe and its core market in Australia, achieving a leap from exporting products to exporting technology.

Currently, Chery Group has entered 18 European countries. In January of this year, Chery's sales in the UK and EU markets reached nearly 20,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 224%.

In Spain, Chery's deeply involved localization cooperation projects have received high recognition from both governments, becoming a model of mutually beneficial cooperation between the Chinese and European automotive industries.

In mid-February of this year, Chery held a grand 'Australia Hybrid Night' in Sydney, showcasing its latest generation CSH hybrid technology and allowing Oceania users to experience firsthand the efficient travel brought by innovative technology.

This event not only debuted the KP31 pickup concept car, the world's first diesel plug-in hybrid pickup, but also provided an in-depth analysis of the iteratively upgraded super hybrid

technology, and showcased intelligent technology achievements from its subsidiary, AiMOGA Robotics, including the second-generation Argos Robotic Dog and the Mornine humanoid robot.

From surpassing 6 million overseas users to structural upgrades in the high-standard European market, and the application of AI achievements in various scenarios, Chery is building a more comprehensive global strategic layout, steadily moving towards the center of the global stage.

In the new year, Chery Group will continue to dedicate itself to becoming a globally loved and trusted high-tech ecosystem group, helping Chinese automobiles write a more brilliant chapter on the world stage.