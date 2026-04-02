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US Embassy in Kuwait Issues Warning Over Regional Threats to Americans
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Kuwait issued a warning on Wednesday about potential threats from Iran and Iran-aligned militias targeting locations where Americans are present, including US universities across the Middle East.
In its security alert, the embassy stated that “Iran and its aligned militias may intend to target universities in Kuwait,” adding that Tehran has “specifically threatened American universities across the Middle East.”
The embassy said it is actively monitoring developments in the region and will continue providing updates to help US citizens make informed decisions regarding their safety. It noted that commercial flights out of Kuwait are currently suspended due to the ongoing risk of missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks, but there are no changes to departure options, shelter-in-place guidance, or mission operations.
Given reports of threats to locations frequented by Americans, the embassy indicated that it does not plan to organize additional evacuation buses at this time, emphasizing that overland travel remains an available option. US citizens were urged to consider leaving Kuwait via land routes to Saudi Arabia Kuwait Airways flights departing from Dammam Airport are required to report to Al Khiran Mall 24 hours before departure to complete check-in, after which they will be transported by bus to the airport.
In its security alert, the embassy stated that “Iran and its aligned militias may intend to target universities in Kuwait,” adding that Tehran has “specifically threatened American universities across the Middle East.”
The embassy said it is actively monitoring developments in the region and will continue providing updates to help US citizens make informed decisions regarding their safety. It noted that commercial flights out of Kuwait are currently suspended due to the ongoing risk of missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks, but there are no changes to departure options, shelter-in-place guidance, or mission operations.
Given reports of threats to locations frequented by Americans, the embassy indicated that it does not plan to organize additional evacuation buses at this time, emphasizing that overland travel remains an available option. US citizens were urged to consider leaving Kuwait via land routes to Saudi Arabia Kuwait Airways flights departing from Dammam Airport are required to report to Al Khiran Mall 24 hours before departure to complete check-in, after which they will be transported by bus to the airport.
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