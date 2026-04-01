Noisy Brakes Are Not Just About The Friction Material, They May Be Related To The Silencer Pads

MENAFN - GetNews) Excellent brake pads, not only excellent braking performance, but also has the characteristics of braking comfort, brake pads do not hurt discs, wheels do not fall dust. The advantages and disadvantages of brake pads determines the size of the vibration generated by the brake pads during braking, serious noise pollution, affecting the comfort of members and even physical and mental health, but also cause fatigue damage to automotive parts, buried brake failure and other dangers.

In order to achieve the negative impact of reducing vibration and noise, the brake pads will choose to install sound damping pads to convert the energy of mechanical vibration and acoustic vibration into heat or other driving ability thus playing a significant vibration and noise reduction effect.

What is a car brake muffler

A car muffler is an accessory used to reduce or eliminate noise when braking. Muffler is a component of the brake system, which consists of brake linings (friction material part), steel backing (metal part) and muffler.

Noise reduction principle: Brake noise is generated by the friction vibration between the friction lining and the brake disc. The sound wave from the friction lining to the steel backing, the intensity will be changed once, from the steel backing to the silencer will be changed once again, layer by layer, to avoid resonance to reduce the role of noise.





Traditional Silencer VS Advanced Silencer

As we all know, Germany is a global leader in the field of automobile industry, from the invention of the first car, to the world-renowned automobile brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and so on, the powerful equipment and manufacturing industrial capacity, which is not comparable to the current domestic industry.







New muffler for the metal composite material, usually by a layer of metal cold rolled plate as a substrate, in the metal cold rolled plate substrate on the upper surface of a through the vulcanisation process, attached to a layer of rubber layer, and then in one of the side of the rubber layer attached to a layer of adhesive, the muffler sheet sheet through the metal cold stamping process stamping out the required shape, through the adhesive combination of riveted or bonded in the automotive brake lining on the back of the lining. By changing the thickness of the rubber layer of the muffler, using different rubber materials and adjusting the thickness of the metal cold rolled plate substrate, to change the damping characteristics and characteristic frequency of the automotive brake lining, to achieve the purpose of reducing automotive brake noise.







The advanced technology of brake silencer lining is not only the careful selection of raw materials, but also Germany has accumulated rich experience in noise reduction and noise matching technology. In through its own rich muffler specifications, the establishment of a variety of specifications and models of muffler for specific brake lining characteristics of the frequency noise reduction experimental database. According to the structure and characteristic frequency of different automobile brake linings, different grades of silencing pads can be selected to improve the noise of automobile brake linings.