Majid Al Futtaim Offers Free Pop-Ups, Digital Presence To UAE Small Businesses

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As regional tensions escalate amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran war, the economic landscape across the globe has faced the brunt, with the Strait of Hormuz' closure sending ripples across businesses worldwide.

In the UAE, small businesses are facing the harsh reality of surviving during such times. One of UAE's largest group, Majid Al Futtaim, has announced it will be opening its platform to UAE entrepreneurs and small businesses, to help showcase their products and services.

"The UAE was founded on the belief that when you create the right conditions, people will build. At the heart of that belief are the homegrown businesses, makers, and entrepreneurs who give our communities their character, energy, and soul," said the group in its statement.

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Ma'an by Majid Al Futtaim is offering direct space for free across the company's establishments for a month-long period. This includes physical pop-ups at Mall of the Emirates, THAT Concept Store, VOX Cinemas, Carrefour, and more.

Meanwhile, the digital ecosystem includes the group's loyalty programme - SHARE - with selected brands getting the opportunity to showcase their products where millions of visitors chose to shop, dine, and spend their time.

The initiative comes in partnership with Dubai SME by the Dubai Department for Economy and Tourism.

"At a challenging moment for businesses across the region, we asked ourselves what it truly means to show up for them. We are committed to ensuring our great local stories are told," stated the group.

Small businesses can apply for the initiative on Majid Al Futtaim's website under the Ma'an section. The company also urged netizens to mention homegrown brands online that "deserve to be seen".

"In times like these, community matters more than ever. That's why we're turning our spaces into platforms for the local businesses that make the UAE feel like home."

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