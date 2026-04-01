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Schilling Cider's KEEP IT WILD Initiative Grows Nationwide, Supporting Conservation Across 13 States
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Schilling Cider 's KEEP IT WILD Initiative Grows Nationwide, Supporting Conservation Across 13 States
Eight Nonprofits Join Schilling Cider to Protect America's Wild Spaces
Schilling Cider's KEEP IT WILD initiative is reaching new heights in 2026, supporting eight nonprofit partners that serve 13 states, including new additions in Virginia and North Carolina. Building on last year's success, when Schilling raised over $105,000 for environmental organizations, this year the Seattle-based company aims to make an even bigger impact, protecting wild spaces across the U.S.
Throughout April, Schilling will donate 5% of sales from cans and draft pours of its best-selling ciders, including Excelsior Imperial Apple, Excelsior Imperial Mango, Moon Berries and the limited release Keep It Wild Black-Currant Cider, to nonprofit partners dedicated to preserving wild spaces. Customers can enjoy their favorite ciders while directly contributing to preservation efforts nationwide. There is no cap on the donation amount; the more ciders sold, the greater the impact.
To further spread the word about the campaign, Schilling is giving away a vehicle from their all electric sales fleet. One lucky winner will take home a 2023 Chevy Bolt EV, giving a second life to this rechargeable ride. The prize reflects Schilling's ongoing investment in sustainability as the company continues to grow its electric sales fleet and champion its climate initiatives. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. This Sweepstakes is open to residents the following states: AK, AZ, CA, CO, ID, IL, KS, MA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, OR, SD, VA, WA, or WI who are 21 years of age or older. Sweepstakes ends 06/10/2026. For entry and Official Rules visit Void where prohibited.
2026 KEEP IT WILD nonprofit partners include:
Washington Wild: Protecting wild lands and waters in Washington State through advocacy, education, and civic engagement.
Oregon Wild: Restoring and protecting Oregon's wildlands, wildlife, and waters for future generations.
The Wildlands Conservancy: Safeguarding wild lands for public recreation and prioritizing outdoor education for children – serving as California's nonprofit leader in providing free outdoor education.
WildEarth Guardians: Serving Arizona, Idaho, and Montana by protecting and restoring the American West's health, wildlife, rivers, and wild places.
Western Resource Advocates: Focusing on reducing carbon emissions, protecting rivers, improving air quality, and connecting communities with wild spaces in the Interior West.
Alliance for the Great Lakes: Working to protect, conserve, and restore the Great Lakes, and supporting the communities of Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, that depend on the lakes and their waters.
Alaska Conservation Foundation: Supporting conservation projects, leaders, and organizations across Alaska.
Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation: Preserving cultural heritage and inspiring the next generation of land stewards of Virginia and North Carolina.
“KEEP IT WILD is about showing up for the planet, our communities, and the places that inspire us,” said Colin Schilling, CEO and Co-Founder of Schilling Cider.“With our expansion to 13 states, and a new nonprofit partner, we're inviting more cider fans than ever to join us in protecting the wild places we all love, because great cider and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.”
This April, join Schilling Cider in giving back to the planet that gives us so much. By choosing Excelsior Imperial Apple, Excelsior Imperial Mango, Moon Berries, or Keep It Wild Black-Currant ciders, you'll directly support eight incredible nonprofits working to preserve wild spaces across the U.S. These organizations work tirelessly to safeguard diverse ecosystems, from the lush forests of the Pacific Northwest to the waters of the Great Lakes and the rugged wilderness of Alaska, ensuring the protection of America's natural landscapes for future generations.
For more information about Schilling Cider and KEEP IT WILD, please visit schillingcider/keepitwild. Images can be accessed HERE.
About Schilling Cider
Crafted with passion and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet, and was the first cidery to offer Climate Neutral 6-packs and 12-packs in two of their top selling flavors. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.
###
For Media Inquiries:
Roya Nourani –...
Eight Nonprofits Join Schilling Cider to Protect America's Wild Spaces
Schilling Cider's KEEP IT WILD initiative is reaching new heights in 2026, supporting eight nonprofit partners that serve 13 states, including new additions in Virginia and North Carolina. Building on last year's success, when Schilling raised over $105,000 for environmental organizations, this year the Seattle-based company aims to make an even bigger impact, protecting wild spaces across the U.S.
Throughout April, Schilling will donate 5% of sales from cans and draft pours of its best-selling ciders, including Excelsior Imperial Apple, Excelsior Imperial Mango, Moon Berries and the limited release Keep It Wild Black-Currant Cider, to nonprofit partners dedicated to preserving wild spaces. Customers can enjoy their favorite ciders while directly contributing to preservation efforts nationwide. There is no cap on the donation amount; the more ciders sold, the greater the impact.
To further spread the word about the campaign, Schilling is giving away a vehicle from their all electric sales fleet. One lucky winner will take home a 2023 Chevy Bolt EV, giving a second life to this rechargeable ride. The prize reflects Schilling's ongoing investment in sustainability as the company continues to grow its electric sales fleet and champion its climate initiatives. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. This Sweepstakes is open to residents the following states: AK, AZ, CA, CO, ID, IL, KS, MA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, OR, SD, VA, WA, or WI who are 21 years of age or older. Sweepstakes ends 06/10/2026. For entry and Official Rules visit Void where prohibited.
2026 KEEP IT WILD nonprofit partners include:
Washington Wild: Protecting wild lands and waters in Washington State through advocacy, education, and civic engagement.
Oregon Wild: Restoring and protecting Oregon's wildlands, wildlife, and waters for future generations.
The Wildlands Conservancy: Safeguarding wild lands for public recreation and prioritizing outdoor education for children – serving as California's nonprofit leader in providing free outdoor education.
WildEarth Guardians: Serving Arizona, Idaho, and Montana by protecting and restoring the American West's health, wildlife, rivers, and wild places.
Western Resource Advocates: Focusing on reducing carbon emissions, protecting rivers, improving air quality, and connecting communities with wild spaces in the Interior West.
Alliance for the Great Lakes: Working to protect, conserve, and restore the Great Lakes, and supporting the communities of Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, that depend on the lakes and their waters.
Alaska Conservation Foundation: Supporting conservation projects, leaders, and organizations across Alaska.
Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation: Preserving cultural heritage and inspiring the next generation of land stewards of Virginia and North Carolina.
“KEEP IT WILD is about showing up for the planet, our communities, and the places that inspire us,” said Colin Schilling, CEO and Co-Founder of Schilling Cider.“With our expansion to 13 states, and a new nonprofit partner, we're inviting more cider fans than ever to join us in protecting the wild places we all love, because great cider and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.”
This April, join Schilling Cider in giving back to the planet that gives us so much. By choosing Excelsior Imperial Apple, Excelsior Imperial Mango, Moon Berries, or Keep It Wild Black-Currant ciders, you'll directly support eight incredible nonprofits working to preserve wild spaces across the U.S. These organizations work tirelessly to safeguard diverse ecosystems, from the lush forests of the Pacific Northwest to the waters of the Great Lakes and the rugged wilderness of Alaska, ensuring the protection of America's natural landscapes for future generations.
For more information about Schilling Cider and KEEP IT WILD, please visit schillingcider/keepitwild. Images can be accessed HERE.
About Schilling Cider
Crafted with passion and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet, and was the first cidery to offer Climate Neutral 6-packs and 12-packs in two of their top selling flavors. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.
###
For Media Inquiries:
Roya Nourani –...
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