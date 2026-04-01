Floor Screed Market To Reach USD 27.3 Billion By 2035, Led By Asia Pacific With Sika, Holcim & Mapei Driving Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global floor screed market is valued at USD 15.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing residential construction, and the growing need for advanced flooring underlayment systems across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

As construction practices evolve toward faster project completion and higher-quality finishes, floor screed solutions are transitioning from traditional sand-cement mixtures to advanced, high-performance formulations. These modern screeds enable superior leveling, improved thermal performance, and compatibility with energy-efficient technologies such as underfloor heating systems.

Floor Screed Market Snapshot (2025–2035)

. Market size in 2025: USD 15.1 billion

. Market size in 2035: USD 27.3 billion

. CAGR (2025–2035): ~6.1%

. Leading segment: Bonded screed

. Top end-use segment: Residential construction

. Dominant material type: Cementitious screed

. Key growth regions: Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America

. Key companies: Sika Group, Saint-Gobain Weber, Holcim, Mapei S.p.A., Ardex Group

Market Momentum

The floor screed market begins at USD 15.1 billion in 2025, supported by strong demand from residential housing and commercial construction projects worldwide. Between 2025 and 2030, rapid adoption of fast-dry and self-leveling screeds accelerates market expansion, particularly in emerging economies where construction activity is intensifying.

From 2030 onward, the market experiences increased integration of sustainable screed systems, including low-carbon and high-performance materials tailored for energy-efficient buildings. By 2035, the market reaches USD 27.3 billion, driven by large-scale infrastructure modernization, smart city initiatives, and the growing adoption of advanced flooring technologies across industries.

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Why the Market is Growing

The floor screed market is expanding as construction professionals seek solutions that improve efficiency, durability, and building performance. Modern screed systems offer up to 40–50% faster installation compared to traditional methods, enabling contractors to meet tight project timelines without compromising quality.

Additionally, the integration of underfloor heating systems is boosting demand for screeds that enhance thermal conductivity and energy efficiency. Governments worldwide are promoting sustainable construction practices, further accelerating the adoption of advanced screed materials that align with green building standards.

However, challenges such as raw material price volatility, skilled labor shortages, and technical application requirements continue to impact market dynamics. Despite these hurdles, innovation in rapid-dry formulations and digital monitoring technologies is helping overcome operational inefficiencies.

Segment Spotlight

1. Type: Bonded Screed Leads Market Share

Bonded screeds account for approximately 35.8% of the market, driven by their superior load-bearing capacity and suitability for high-traffic environments. Their ability to provide strong adhesion to substrates makes them ideal for commercial and industrial applications.

2. End Use: Residential Sector Dominates

The residential segment holds around 49.6% share, supported by growing housing demand, urban development, and renovation activities. Floor screeds play a critical role in ensuring level surfaces and supporting modern flooring systems.

3. Material Type: Cementitious Screed Leads

Cement-based screeds dominate with a 62.5% market share due to their cost-effectiveness, durability, and widespread availability. Their versatility across various construction applications ensures continued demand.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

. Drivers: Rapid urbanization, increasing housing demand, and need for durable flooring systems

. Opportunities: Sustainable screed innovations, digital moisture monitoring, and rapid-dry technologies

. Trends: Shift toward low-carbon materials, self-leveling screeds, and prefabricated construction

. Challenges: Raw material price fluctuations, labor shortages, and complex installation requirements

Country Growth Outlook (2025–2035)

India leads the market with a CAGR of 9.0%, driven by smart city initiatives and rapid residential construction. China follows at 6.8%, supported by large-scale infrastructure and green building policies. GCC countries (4.6%) benefit from mega construction projects, while Australia (3.8%) shows growth through renovation trends.

The United States (3.4%) and Germany (3.1%) demonstrate steady expansion due to energy-efficient building practices and retrofit demand. The UK (2.4%) maintains consistent growth supported by housing renovation and modular construction adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The floor screed market features a competitive mix of global and regional players focusing on product innovation, performance enhancement, and sustainability. Leading companies such as Sika Group, Holcim, and Mapei S.p.A. are investing in advanced formulations, rapid-curing technologies, and low-carbon materials to strengthen their market positions.

Competition is increasingly centered on installation efficiency, environmental compliance, and lifecycle cost optimization. Strategic initiatives include expanding production capacities, enhancing distribution networks, and developing innovative screed solutions tailored for diverse construction requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the global floor screed market size?

The market is valued at USD 15.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2035.

At what rate is the market expected to grow?

The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2035.

What is floor screed?

Floor screed is a construction material used to create a smooth, level surface over concrete substrates, providing a base for final flooring installations.

Why is floor screed gaining popularity?

It enables faster installation, improved durability, and compatibility with energy-efficient systems such as underfloor heating

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