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Russia, Iran Hold Talks on Middle East Conflict
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held urgent talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Friday, with both sides addressing what they described as the "grave military and political crisis" gripping the Middle East in the wake of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.
According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two ministers spoke by phone, during which Lavrov also briefed Araghchi on the delivery of a fresh batch of humanitarian aid to Tehran.
Washington and Tel Aviv have conducted continuous strikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people — including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has unleashed waves of drone and missile attacks on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting U.S. military forces, triggering casualties, infrastructure destruction, and severe disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Beyond the immediate crisis, Lavrov and Araghchi discussed possible pathways toward a political and diplomatic resolution grounded in international law and accounting for the legitimate interests of all regional stakeholders.
In a parallel development, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed the delivery of 313 tons of medical supplies to Iran, dispatched on the direct orders of President Vladimir Putin.
"This is the second large consignment of medical supplies," the ministry stated.
Officials further noted that the operation's success was made possible through critical logistical support provided by Azerbaijan.
According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two ministers spoke by phone, during which Lavrov also briefed Araghchi on the delivery of a fresh batch of humanitarian aid to Tehran.
Washington and Tel Aviv have conducted continuous strikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people — including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has unleashed waves of drone and missile attacks on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting U.S. military forces, triggering casualties, infrastructure destruction, and severe disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Beyond the immediate crisis, Lavrov and Araghchi discussed possible pathways toward a political and diplomatic resolution grounded in international law and accounting for the legitimate interests of all regional stakeholders.
In a parallel development, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed the delivery of 313 tons of medical supplies to Iran, dispatched on the direct orders of President Vladimir Putin.
"This is the second large consignment of medical supplies," the ministry stated.
Officials further noted that the operation's success was made possible through critical logistical support provided by Azerbaijan.
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