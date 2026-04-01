Congress Has Lost Its Base In Assam: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 1 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, claiming that the party has lost its organisational base in the state and stands little chance of electoral success in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing reporters during a campaign stop in Tongla, Sarma said,“The Congress is now an existence-less party. It no longer has a foundation in Assam. The party will not be able to achieve success in the elections.”

He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to enjoy strong grassroots support across the state.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Congress for mentioning popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in its election manifesto, terming the move“highly condemnable”. He said dragging a cultural icon into political narratives reflects poor judgment and undermines public sentiment.

On the proposed visit of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to Assam, Sarma said he is not concerned about its political impact.“Owaisi will visit only those constituencies where the BJP is not strong. He will campaign in areas where Congress still has some base,” Sarma remarked, suggesting that such moves would not affect the BJP's electoral prospects.

Sarma further expressed confidence that the BJP will secure a decisive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections, citing the government's development agenda and welfare initiatives as key factors driving voter support.

The Assam Assembly elections are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with the BJP-led NDA aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress and other opposition parties are attempting to consolidate their position.

Political activity has intensified across the state as parties ramp up campaigning ahead of the polls. The 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly will go to polls in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4.