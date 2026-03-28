Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Dangal's Collection Trails From Pushpa 2
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 has scored highest-ever second Friday collection in Hindi belt. It has pushed Aamir Khan's Dangal out of top 10 after whole decade. But when you look at all-India collections, film is still trailing behind Pushpa 2
'Dhurandhar 2', directed by Aditya Dhar, earned a massive ₹41.55 crore across India on its second Friday. Its Hindi version alone collected ₹37.50 crore, making it the highest-earning Bollywood film on a second Friday.
In terms of second Friday earnings, 'Dhurandhar 2' has broken the record of its own first part. 'Dhurandhar', which was released in 2025, had collected around ₹34.70 crore. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' has slipped from the second to the third spot on this list.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹1100 Crore; Slows Down A Bit
- Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026): ₹37.50 crore Dhurandhar (2024): ₹34.70 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024): ₹27.50 crore Chhava (2025): ₹24.03 crore Animal (2023): ₹23.53 crore Gadar 2 (2023): ₹20.50 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017): ₹19.75 crore Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (2024): ₹19.30 crore The Kashmir Files (2022): ₹19.15 crore Jawan (2023): ₹19.10 crore
Aamir Khan's blockbuster biographical sports drama 'Dangal' has been pushed out of the top 10 list for second Friday collections. The 2016 film had earned ₹18.59 crore on its second Friday, and it has now been knocked off the list after a solid 10-year run.
In the all-India race, 'Dhurandhar 2' is running ahead of the Prabhas-starrer 'Baahubali 2', but it's still behind Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'. Here's how the top 3 films stack up based on their nationwide second Friday collections:
- Pushpa 2: The Rule: ₹43.43 crore Dhurandhar The Revenge: ₹41.55 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: ₹37 crore
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment