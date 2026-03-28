Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Dangal's Collection Trails From Pushpa 2

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 has scored highest-ever second Friday collection in Hindi belt. It has pushed Aamir Khan's Dangal out of top 10 after whole decade. But when you look at all-India collections, film is still trailing behind Pushpa 2

'Dhurandhar 2', directed by Aditya Dhar, earned a massive ₹41.55 crore across India on its second Friday. Its Hindi version alone collected ₹37.50 crore, making it the highest-earning Bollywood film on a second Friday.

In terms of second Friday earnings, 'Dhurandhar 2' has broken the record of its own first part. 'Dhurandhar', which was released in 2025, had collected around ₹34.70 crore. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' has slipped from the second to the third spot on this list.

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Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026): ₹37.50 crore Dhurandhar (2024): ₹34.70 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024): ₹27.50 crore Chhava (2025): ₹24.03 crore Animal (2023): ₹23.53 crore Gadar 2 (2023): ₹20.50 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017): ₹19.75 crore Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (2024): ₹19.30 crore The Kashmir Files (2022): ₹19.15 crore Jawan (2023): ₹19.10 crore

Aamir Khan's blockbuster biographical sports drama 'Dangal' has been pushed out of the top 10 list for second Friday collections. The 2016 film had earned ₹18.59 crore on its second Friday, and it has now been knocked off the list after a solid 10-year run.

In the all-India race, 'Dhurandhar 2' is running ahead of the Prabhas-starrer 'Baahubali 2', but it's still behind Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'. Here's how the top 3 films stack up based on their nationwide second Friday collections:

Pushpa 2: The Rule: ₹43.43 crore Dhurandhar The Revenge: ₹41.55 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: ₹37 crore