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Human Rights Group Reports Heavy Civilian Toll in Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) According to reports from an independent monitoring organization, the civilian death toll in Iran has reached nearly 1,500 amid roughly one month of US-Israeli airstrikes.
As stated by reports, the Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), which documents and verifies human rights violations, reported that at least 1,443 civilians were killed between February 28 and March 23, with children accounting for 217 of the fatalities. The deadliest day recorded was March 9, when a barrage of nearly 400 strikes claimed at least 252 civilian lives.
According to HRA, the nonprofit group Airwars documented at least 130 additional accounts of civilian injuries, including incidents affecting healthcare facilities, schools, and residential areas.
The report indicated that 37% of confirmed strikes occurred in urban areas of Tehran. HRA verified damage to 60 hospitals or medical centers, 44 schools, and 129 residential buildings, while official government data suggest more than 16,000 homes were damaged. The organization also noted that 543 attacks targeted dual-use infrastructure, including energy and transport systems essential to civilian life.
As stated by reports, the Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), which documents and verifies human rights violations, reported that at least 1,443 civilians were killed between February 28 and March 23, with children accounting for 217 of the fatalities. The deadliest day recorded was March 9, when a barrage of nearly 400 strikes claimed at least 252 civilian lives.
According to HRA, the nonprofit group Airwars documented at least 130 additional accounts of civilian injuries, including incidents affecting healthcare facilities, schools, and residential areas.
The report indicated that 37% of confirmed strikes occurred in urban areas of Tehran. HRA verified damage to 60 hospitals or medical centers, 44 schools, and 129 residential buildings, while official government data suggest more than 16,000 homes were damaged. The organization also noted that 543 attacks targeted dual-use infrastructure, including energy and transport systems essential to civilian life.
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