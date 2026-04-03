Etihad Rail Works: Temporary Closure Of Maliha Road Exit To Dubai's Emirates Road

Amid Etihad Rail works, authorities have announced the closure of the exit from Maliha Road towards Dubai's Emirates Road every weekend, for two months.

The closure will begin at 11pm on Saturday, April 4, and continue until 5am on Monday, June 1. Once completed, Etihad Rail will enhance connectivity across the country, and link UAE to other GCC countries.

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Etihad Rail operated a passenger train as part of its trial runs on the route connecting Al Ghuwaifat station on the Saudi border and Al Faya station in Abu Dhabi, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times on March 3.

The link between the two stations supports the smooth flow of movement to and from key ports, and facilitates mobility for both nationals and residents.

Amid the regional conflict, on March 4, Etihad Rail then operated three passenger train services“on an exceptional basis” to facilitate the return of UAE citizens and residents from Ghuweifat Station in Al Dhafrah Region to Al Faya Station in Abu Dhabi City. The services came as flights remained suspended due to airspace closures.

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