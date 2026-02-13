US To Cut Steel And Aluminum Tariffs

The White House is currently reviewing the list of goods subject to import duties and is considering reducing tariffs on certain products, particularly in the metals sector, AzerNEWS reports.

Last summer, US President Donald Trump signed a decree that doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, raising them from 25% to 50%. According to reports, some government officials believe that these high duties have been negatively affecting consumers by driving up prices on a wide range of products, including packaged foods and beverages.

Officials also note that the current tariff system has become overly complex and difficult to manage, prompting calls for simplification. The proposed easing of tariffs could have significant implications for key US trading partners, including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada, and the European Union.

Trade analysts suggest that reducing tariffs could not only ease consumer costs but also strengthen economic and diplomatic ties with allies. At the same time, critics warn that lowering duties may impact domestic metal producers who have benefited from protectionist measures, highlighting the delicate balance policymakers must navigate. Some experts also note that this potential adjustment could be an early sign of a broader shift toward more pragmatic trade policies in response to global economic pressures.