Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Cafe For Posing Serious Risk To Public Health

Abu Dhabi's food safety authority has shut down a cafe located in the emirate's Al Dhafra region for food safety violations.

Desert Breeze Cafe, situated in the Madinat Zayed Western Souk, was found to have repeatedly violated food safety violations.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture Food Safety Authority also revealed the eatery had failed to implement effective corrective measures, necessitating an immediate intervention to safeguard food safety.

The establishment's practices posed a serious risk to public health.

The authority recently shut down Index restaurant located in Mussafah Industrial in Abu Dhabi for violating food safety laws.

Crackdown on businesses for violating food safety rules continues in Abu Dhabi as the food safety authority continues to shut down and give warnings to such eateries, while also informing the public about these strict measures.

Abu Dhabi closes eatery for posing 'risk to public health' Abu Dhabi closes Bangladeshi eatery after repeated food safety violations Food safety authority in Abu Dhabi shuts down Cosmo Center Trading store