Aneed Al Shahania, Basalt Shine At Al Rayyan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aneed Al Shahania clinched the H H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy while Basalt emerged the Ebraz Cup winner to light up the Al Rayyan Racecourse, which hosted major races last evening.

Competing in the Local Purebred Arabians, Aneed Al Shahania returned to winning form for Sheikha Reem bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani following two runner-up finishes.Director of Al Shahania Stud Dean Lavy awarded the Ebraz Cup to connections of Basalt.

The 6-year-old grey horse raced towards the rear and midfield before producing a sustained late challenge, moving into contention inside the final 200m to seize the lead and then drawing clear to score by 3 3/4 lengths. Under the care of Rudy Nerbonne, he was partnered by Lukas Delozier.

In the second feature of the H H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy Day, Basalt made it back-to-back wins in the QA Gr 2 contest for Thoroughbreds over 1400m for H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud.

The 4-year-old grey colt enhanced his excellent record with a fifth win from just seven starts this campaign.

He travelled with cover behind the early leaders before engaging in a sustained duel with Dumonet in the concluding stages and getting the better of the battle on the line to prevail by a head. Gassim Al Ghazali saddled the winner, with Marco Casamento in the saddle.

The trainer-jockey duo won four races yesterday after earning a treble on Wednesday.Basalt, ridden by Marco Casamento (foreground), claimed a thrilling win to secure Ebraz Cup.

Later, Al Ryan Park, carrying the colours of Al Eida Racing, quickly bounced back to winning ways after finishing runner-up last time, sealing the Aziz Purebred Arabian Handicap Cup triumph.

Drawn wide in stall 13 in the 1400m race, the 5-year-old bay horse came with a powerful run approaching the home turn to engage in a heated duel with Hamas La Gloire, with the pair battling all the way to the line before Al Ryan Park edged ahead to prevail by a short head for another win of the day for trainer Al Ghazali and Casamento.

In the Assy Thoroughbred Filly & Mare Cup, September Leaves claimed victory by a quarter of a length, quickly adding a fourth win of the day for Al Ghazali and Casamento.

Evergreen captured the Ebraz Thoroughbred Handicap Cup with a commanding victory. Trained by Hamad Al-Jehani, he was ridden by Arnaud de Lepine.

The coveted Mared Al Sahra Cup went to Arman, who regained the winning thread in the 1400m Local Purebred Arabian Conditions for Wathnan Racing, following a 11⁄4 lengths win. Under the care of Alban de Mieulle, he was partnered by Soufiane Saadi.Lukas Delozier steers Aneed Al Shahania to victory.

Hamad Al-Jehani-trained Maysara capped the eventful day, winning the Gazwan Cup after prevailing by quarter of a length in the 1400m Local Thoroughbred Conditions under Pierre Charles Boudot.

The nine-race meet started with Kendah Al Shahania winning the Djendel Novice Cup, followed by a victory for Ghanem in the Mared Al Sahra Purebred Arabian Handicap Cup, as Al Ghazali and Casamento celebrated their first win of the day.