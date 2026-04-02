Polymarket Adds Equities, Commodities Via Pyth Price Feeds

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Polymarket is expanding its predictive markets beyond purely cryptocurrency-related events, adding contracts tied to traditional assets. The new offerings rely on price data from the Pyth Network to determine outcomes for daily contracts, including up/down bets and closing price contracts for major equity indices, commodities such as gold and oil, and a range of US-listed stocks. Settlements are automated, with contracts resetting at the end of each trading session.

In its announcement, Polymarket notes that the expanded lineup includes more than a dozen US-listed stocks, featuring blue-chips such as Tesla, Nvidia and Apple, alongside commodity and index-based markets. By adopting Pyth as the resolution layer, Polymarket is moving away from manual or exchange-specific references toward a standardized data feed that aggregates prices from multiple market participants.

Polymarket launches traditional-asset markets (stocks, indices, commodities) using Pyth Network for automatic, real-time settlement. The new markets include daily up/down and closing price contracts for major US-listed stocks (e.g., Tesla, Nvidia, Apple ), plus gold and oil, settled via Pyth feeds with daily resets. Polymarket also introduced Pyth Terminal, a live data interface showing the reference values used to settle contracts and a continuously updating price-to-beat tracker for traders. ICE's investment signals strategic backing: ICE completed a $600 million cash investment in Polymarket last week and may acquire up to $40 million more in shares as part of a broader commitment to the platform. Oracle networks are expanding beyond crypto, with government and traditional finance applications increasingly relying on on-chain price and economic data.

Key takeawaysPolymarket's bridge to traditional markets

The rollout marks a notable shift for Polymarket, which has historically focused on event-driven markets-ranging from elections and sports to financial and weather outcomes. By anchoring settlement to Pyth's real-time price feeds, the platform can offer automated outcomes for assets that trade outside the typical crypto-native hours, broadening the potential audience of traders who want to speculate on or hedge exposure to conventional markets.

The inclusion of US-listed equities, including Tesla, Nvidia and Apple, alongside commodity and index contracts, positions Polymarket at the intersection of prediction markets and traditional financial markets. The Reuters-style mechanics of“daily up/down” and“closing price” contracts enable end-of-day settlement that mirrors conventional price discovery, while still leveraging the transparency and programmability of blockchain-backed markets. The Business Wire release emphasizes that Pyth's data is the reference used to resolve these bets, replacing ad hoc or venue-specific price references.

Pyth Terminal and the changing face of on-chain data

Concurrently, Pyth Network introduced Pyth Terminal, a data interface designed to give users a transparent view of live price feeds and the reference values underpinning Polymarket settlements. The terminal provides a continuously updating price-to-beat line, allowing traders to monitor how shifts in real-time data could affect contract outcomes. This level of visibility is meant to enhance trust and operational clarity for users participating in cross-asset markets on the platform.

Pyth's broader push into traditional finance data aligns with a growing trend among oracle networks to serve not just crypto protocols but also financial infrastructure and prediction markets. The same trend is evident in other collaborations-Chainlink, RedStone and Kalshi integrations, and shifts toward 24/5 pricing data for tokenized assets-reflecting a broader push to tether decentralized markets to official or widely accepted data feeds.

Oracles, finance, and the regulatory backdrop

The expansion of oracle networks into real-world data has taken on additional significance as governments and financial firms increasingly rely on on-chain information. Notably, Chainlink and Pyth have been cited by US government agencies as sources for publishing on-chain economic data, including GDP and inflation metrics. The market response to these developments has been tangible: the PYTH token surged more than 70% on the day of the announcement, lifting its market capitalization above $1 billion.

These developments sit within a broader ecosystem where oracles are being integrated into both traditional finance and regulatory-compliant data pipelines. For example, Kalshi's integration via RedStone across multiple blockchains demonstrates how regulated, exchange-traded event contracts can leverage cross-chain data feeds. Meanwhile, data providers continue to compete for share in a market that DeFiLlama currently indicates remains highly concentrated, with Chainlink accounting for roughly two-thirds of total value secured, and RedStone and Pyth each representing a smaller slice.

Strategic backing from ICE and implications for users

Intercontinental Exchange, Polymarket's backer, disclosed last week a $600 million cash investment in Polymarket and an option to acquire up to $40 million more in shares as part of a broader multibillion-dollar commitment to the platform. ICE's involvement underscores a deepening convergence between traditional exchange operators and crypto-based prediction markets. For Polymarket, the arrangement could unlock new liquidity channels and potential product expansions, while ICE gains exposure to a novel form of event-based market activity that sits at the convergence of data, finance and user-generated insights.

From an investor and trader perspective, the move expands the set of tools available to hedge or speculate on real-world events. The use of a single, standardized data source like Pyth to settle a wide array of assets could simplify risk management for participants and may encourage more institutional participation that relies on consistent, auditable price feeds. For developers and platform builders, the integration demonstrates a viable pathway for connecting traditional assets to decentralized marketplaces without sacrificing transparency or speed of settlement.

As the ecosystem evolves, readers should watch how these traditional-asset markets perform in terms of liquidity, user adoption and regulatory compliance. The synergy between Polymarket's user-driven contracts and ICE's financial infrastructure could shape how predictive platforms scale beyond niche audiences, potentially influencing how everyday investors interact with real-world assets on-chain.

Overall, the fusion of Polymarket's prediction market model with Pyth's enterprise-grade price data signals a meaningful step toward broader applicability of oracle-powered settlement. The coming months will reveal how well these traditional-asset markets attract liquidity, how robust the data feeds prove under volatile conditions, and what regulatory and market structure developments might accompany this cross-asset expansion.

What remains unclear is how this model will fare across different asset classes during periods of stress, and whether further collaborations between traditional exchanges and on-chain data providers will accelerate the adoption of tokenized or blockchain-anchored versions of equities and commodities. Traders and builders alike should keep an eye on the next wave of product updates, market depth, and any regulatory clarifications that could affect the trajectory of cross-asset prediction markets.

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