Apparel Group Leads Community Impact With EAA Foundation Through Qr1m Contribution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Apparel Group, the global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, supported the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation's 2026 Eid Gifts Campaign through an in-kind contribution valued at QR1m in clothing and footwear for Palestinian and Syrian children.

The contribution was highlighted through a Garangao community activity hosted at Place Vendôme Mall on 4 March 2026, bringing together community members and volunteers in the spirit of Ramadan.

Launched under the initiative of Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Eid Gifts Campaign is implemented by EAA Foundation in coordination with the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and aims to bring joy to children in Palestine and Syria by providing Eid clothing during the holy month of Ramadan. Through this contribution, Apparel Group is helping extend the initiative's reach, ensuring more children can celebrate Eid with dignity and joy.

As part of this year's campaign, Apparel Group, in collaboration with Place Vendôme Mall, organised a Gifts Campaign Community Packing Activity, encouraging community participation and youth engagement in humanitarian action. The initiative reflected the spirit of Ramadan and Garangao while reinforcing Apparel Group's long-standing commitment to supporting communities and meaningful social causes across the region.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said,“At Apparel Group, supporting the communities we serve is an important part of who we are. Through initiatives like the Eid Gifts Campaign, we are able to extend the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines Ramadan. We are proud to partner with Education Above All Foundation and our community partners in Qatar to help bring joy and dignity to children celebrating Eid.”

EAA Foundation representative:“The Eid Gifts Campaign reflects our commitment to ensuring that children affected by hardship can experience the joy and dignity of Eid. We are grateful to Apparel Group for this generous contribution and to Place Vendôme Mall for their valued partnership in making this initiative possible. This collaboration demonstrates the power of community solidarity in Qatar, especially during Ramadan, and how partnerships can create meaningful impact for children and families in need.”

Through its support of the Eid Gifts Campaign, Apparel Group continues to champion initiatives that bring communities together, strengthening youth participation in giving and demonstrating the impact of collaboration between the private sector and civil society.