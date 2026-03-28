EAM Jaishankar Visits Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre In Paris

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, March 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar visited the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Paris and expressed hope that the renovated facility will serve as a hub for the deepening interest in Indian art and culture.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Visited the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Paris. Witnessed impressive expressions of the cultural and spiritual heritage of India."

"Confident that the renovated facility will serve as a hub in Paris for deepening interest in Indian art and culture," he said.

The centre showcases vibrant Indian art exhibits, including tree-of-life murals with elephants and peacocks, and intricate miniature paintings symbolising spiritual heritage.

The centre, managed by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, serves as a diplomatic tool to foster Indo-French ties, aligning with bilateral commitments from Prime Minister Modi's February talks with French President Emmanuel Macron to expand cultural hubs in Europe.

The External Affairs Minister arrived in France on March 27 for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) in bolstering global connectivity amid ongoing geopolitical tensions during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in France.

He noted that the conflict in West Asia reinforces the need for resilient trade routes and secure supply chains.

Addressing the session, EAM Jaishankar highlighted that India's expanding trade agreements with major global partners, including the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the United Kingdom, have added significant value to IMEC.

EAM Jaishankar also appreciated the growing enthusiasm among international partners to realise the connectivity initiative. He underscored the urgency of reforms within the United Nations Security Council and highlighted challenges faced by the Global South.

Taking to social media platform X on Friday, he posted: "Shared views about IMEC at the second session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with invited partners. The uncertainties arising from the conflicts in West Asia only make a stronger case for more resilient trade corridors and supply chains."

He further stated: "At the same time, India's FTAs with the European Union, EFTA members and the UK have enhanced the utility of IMEC."