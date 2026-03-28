Traffic Curbs In Noida-Greater Noida Ahead Of Jewar Airport Inauguration

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, March 28 (IANS) Ahead of the inauguration of Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport on Saturday, the Noida Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory outlining entry routes, diversions and parking arrangements for vehicles, officials said.

The advisory, which will remain in force from 7 A.M. onwards, has been implemented to ensure smooth movement during the high-profile event, with special provisions made for emergency vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of the airport in Jewar at around noon.

According to the traffic plan, the movement of heavy, medium and light goods vehicles will remain restricted on key stretches, including the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and adjoining routes. However, emergency services will be permitted to use these corridors.

Vehicles approaching from Meerut and Ghaziabad will be diverted via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. They will exit at Sirsa Toll and proceed through designated roundabouts before reaching the venue.

Traffic coming from Mathura and Aligarh through the Yamuna Expressway will be directed to exit at Jewar Cut and then enter via the Sabauta Underpass and Kishorpur Gate.

Similarly, commuters from Hapur, Bulandshahr and nearby regions will be rerouted along the Jewar-Khurja road and allowed entry through Parohi Gate.

Dignitaries and VIPs attending the event have been advised to access the venue through a dedicated interchange on the Yamuna Expressway, where separate parking arrangements have been made. Media personnel have been instructed to enter through the Kishorpur Gate.

Police personnel, administrative officials and government employees deployed for duty will also use the Kishorpur Gate, while official buses will be routed through Dayanantpur.

Commuters travelling from Noida and Greater Noida via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted through specified roundabouts and service lanes, and will enter through a temporary gate set up near the Ranehra Police Post.

Two-wheelers and other light vehicles will be allowed entry through Kishorpur Gate, which will also be used by vehicles coming from Jewar town.

The advisory has urged the public to strictly follow the designated routes and avoid unnecessary travel in the vicinity of the venue to facilitate the smooth conduct of the inauguration.