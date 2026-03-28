Dubai's New 'Pay-It-Forward' Dining Concept Lets You Buy Meals For Strangers

Dubai's dining scene has a new feel‐good twist: a citywide“pay‐it‐forward” platform that lets you buy treats in advance for someone you may never meet. TreatOnUs turns simple acts of kindness into direct support for local restaurants, while inviting venues to surprise guests, neighbours and those in need with prepaid coffees, desserts and dishes.

This is a new community‐driven initiative created by entrepreneur Alexander Sysoev, inviting people in Dubai to purchase meals and drinks in advance that restaurants then pass on as gestures of care.

Inspired by the age-old suspended coffee tradition, it offers a simple way for residents to support the hospitality industry during a challenging period while adding moments of kindness to everyday dining.

As Sysoev puts it,“when a restaurant offers an unexpected gift, it creates a real emotion and that feeling of care, warmth and attention is exactly what the platform aims to scale across the city.”

How the pay‐it‐forward model works

Participating venues choose one to three dishes or drinks, set a price for each, and share a payment link that allows anyone to purchase those items in advance.

Within the first 24 hours of launch, the platform recorded 182 purchases, signalling strong appetite for this new way of supporting local spots. The long‐term ambition is to bring together 100–150 venues and reach 200–300 purchased items per day, which could translate into around 10,000“small but impactful gestures” each month.

“All payments go directly to the restaurant through its own payment link. TreatOnUs does not collect or distribute funds,” explains Sysoev. To keep the process transparent, venues are also asked to share weekly updates on how many guests were treated so the team can track how many people received these gestures.

Sysoev's model is built on trust in the hospitality community rather than strict eligibility criteria.“We work only with venues that are already known on the market and have an established guest base, and we always verify that the application was submitted by the venue itself,” he says, adding that in many years working with restaurants he has“never had a reason not to trust the restaurant industry.” For him, the logic is,“if a restaurant chooses to join on its own, it genuinely wants to support the initiative.”

Moreover, the platform is not designed as a traditional charity programme with defined recipient profiles.“'Treat On Us' is not a traditional charity model with strict recipient criteria. It is a city gesture, inspired by the suspended coffee concept,” Sysoev explains.

Each venue decides how to pass it on“in a thoughtful way, to someone from the neighbourhood, someone nearby, or simply a guest they want to treat that day.” That flexibility allows restaurants to respond to the mood of the room and their own community, whether that means an unexpected latte for a regular or a hot meal for someone who needs it more that day.

Despite the obvious potential for brand visibility, 'Treat On Us' is deliberately set up without a monetisation model, says the founder.“At this stage, we're a non-commercial initiative,” says Sysoev when asked about business plans.

“We do not take commission, we are not involved in the payment flow, and we do not charge venues any fee to participate. The only thing we ask is that each venue creates a clear offer and fills in the application form properly. There are no other requirements," he adds.

As the founder of ByChefs, the first UAE‐born restaurant ranking and media projects such as the GreatList restaurant guide, Sysoev has also been involved in building Dubai's culinary profile globally. 'Treat On Us' extends that mission by funnelling goodwill straight into restaurant tills while empowering venues to turn that support into human moments at the dining table.

Sysoev believes the initiative resonates so strongly in Dubai because it taps into values that are already embedded in the city.“Because gestures like this can become part of everyday culture,” he says.

“In Italy, suspended coffee has long been a cultural tradition. In the UAE, kindness and generosity are already deeply part of daily life, so I believe 'Treat On Us' can grow into a lasting symbol of simple good gestures across the city," Sysoev adds.

Over time, he also hopes it can even add to Dubai's appeal“as a city where many places offer suspended treats, a small but memorable expression of generosity.”

Far from being a side project to hospitality, he sees the platform as an authentic expression of it.“As a guest, I always appreciate it when a restaurant offers an unexpected gift or small compliment, it creates a real emotion. That is exactly what hospitality also stands for... a sense of care, warmth and attention to detail."

Even in its early days, 'Treat On Us' has attracted a cross‐section of Dubai's dining scene. So far, five venues have completed the application form,“from local cafés in Downtown, such as Paus Clubhouse, to restaurants including Chaikhana in Dubai Marina, Sakhakin at J1, Chez Wam at St Regis Garden." Sysoev adds that around 25 more venues are in the process of applying, including Piehouse and 21 Grams.

On the broader list, several well‐known names such as Bait Maryam, Chez Wam and Jun's are among the early adopters joining the movement. Venues will be published as applications come in, with moderation usually taking no more than an hour - a quick turnaround designed to keep momentum and make it easy for restaurants to plug in.

As Sysoev sums it up, the initiative is about turning to the simple question“How can I help?” into something concrete you can do on your next coffee break.

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