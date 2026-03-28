Preston Baker Financial Services Appoints Absolute Digital Media To Drive SEO Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Absolute Digital Media, the award-winning digital marketing agency specialising in regulated industries, today announces the appointment by Preston Baker Financial Services as its SEO agency partner.

Preston Baker Financial Services is an FCA-regulated mortgage and financial services business headquartered in York, providing bespoke mortgage, protection and commercial finance advice across Yorkshire. The business operates as an appointed representative of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Derby) Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Regulated Expertise at the Core

The appointment was driven by Preston Baker Financial Services' need for an SEO partner that understands the specific demands of operating within a regulated financial environment, where compliance obligations, FCA content guidelines and the competitive mortgage broker landscape require a level of sector knowledge that generalist agencies rarely possess.

Absolute Digital Media has worked within regulated industries exclusively since 2008, with financial services forming a core part of its client portfolio alongside iGaming, legal, healthcare, crypto and adult sectors. The agency's understanding of FCA-compliant content, financial keyword landscapes and the trust signals that drive organic performance in finance makes it a natural fit for a business of Preston Baker Financial Services' standing.

Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of Absolute Digital Media, commented: "Preston Baker Financial Services is exactly the kind of client this agency was built for. The mortgage and financial services space is highly competitive in search, and success requires both technical excellence and a real understanding of how regulated content needs to work. We're delighted to welcome them and look forward to delivering meaningful results."

About Absolute Digital Media

Founded in 2008, Absolute Digital Media is a specialist digital marketing agency focused exclusively on regulated industries. With offices in London, Essex and Dubai, the agency serves clients across iGaming, financial services, legal, healthcare, crypto and adult sectors, delivering SEO, paid media, content and emerging AI visibility services. 175+ industry awards. 97% client retention rate.

About Preston Baker Financial Services

Preston Baker Financial Services Limited is an FCA-regulated financial services business headquartered in York, North Yorkshire. Trading also as Feel Good Financial, the company provides mortgage advice, protection and commercial finance services across Yorkshire

Ben Austin

Absolute Digital Media Ltd

+44 1245287864

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Preston Baker Financial Services Appoints Absolute Digital Media to Drive SEO Growth News Provided By Absolute Digital Media L.L.C FZ March 27, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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