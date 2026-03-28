CSG Named A Leader In The Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Customer Journey Analytics & Orchestration

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Rising customer expectations for connected, relevant, and effortless interactions are making journey analytics and orchestration critical to delivering consistent, personalized experiences that earn loyalty. As CSG(NASDAQ: CSGS) helps businesses to meet and exceed those expectations, the company today announced that CSG has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Customer Journey Analytics & Orchestration. The evaluation assessed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

“It's not enough to understand the customer – businesses must act on that knowledge in real time and prove the value of every customer interaction,” said Katie Costanzo, President, Customer Experience, CSG.“That requires a unified system that turns real-time data into clear decisions, measurable outcomes, and experiences customers can trust. I am incredibly proud that CSG has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Journey Analytics & Orchestration. Our Xponent platform turns real-time data into action that allows brands to build trust with customers in the moments that matter.”

Designed to bridge the gap between customer expectations and business execution, CSG Xponent allows brands to act with clarity in mission-critical customer moments. The platform integrates real-time data to drive in-the-moment personalization, so brands can identify and fix breaks in the customer experience as they occur. The result is a clearer, more straightforward experience for brands and their customers – and a stronger bottom line. For example, a US bank using CSG Xponent decreased inbound calls by 12%, tripled SMS responsiveness, reduced fraud cases by 25%, and delivered $30M in financial impact.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors.

To learn more about CSG Xponent and access the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Journey Analytics & Orchestration, visit .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Journey Analytics and Orchestration, Christopher Sladdin and Daniel O'Sullivan, 24 March 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi to learn more.

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