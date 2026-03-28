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How Swiss Support Is Helping Benin's Women Use Shea Butter To Resist Terrorism

How Swiss Support Is Helping Benin's Women Use Shea Butter To Resist Terrorism


2026-03-28 12:33:25
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Since early 2021, the Swiss organisation Brücke Le Pont has been working with local partners in northern Benin to support 3,600 women in building up their shea butter businesses. This content was published on March 27, 2026 - 11:05 1 minute

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

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Simon Roth

From networking to business planning and training, the Swiss are providing assistance to strengthen a sector that does far more than bring in extra income for families.

Read our article to find out more.

More More War & peace Women harvest hope as extremist threat grows in Benin

This content was published on Mar 27, 2026 As terrorism spreads across the Sahel, women in northern Benin are turning to the shea tree to build economic resilience – with support from Switzerland.

Read more: Women harvest hope as extremist threat grows in

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