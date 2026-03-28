How Swiss Support Is Helping Benin's Women Use Shea Butter To Resist Terrorism
I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.
-
More from this aut
English Departm
From networking to business planning and training, the Swiss are providing assistance to strengthen a sector that does far more than bring in extra income for families.
Read our article to find out more.More More War & peace Women harvest hope as extremist threat grows in Benin
This content was published on Mar 27, 2026 As terrorism spreads across the Sahel, women in northern Benin are turning to the shea tree to build economic resilience – with support from Switzerland.Read more: Women harvest hope as extremist threat grows in
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment