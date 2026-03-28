Edwin Masimba Moyo Launches“Food Thinking Challenge” To Help Individuals Rethink Daily Food Choices

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr Edwin Masimba Moyo, Washington DC-based entrepreneur and author, introduces a simple 7-day challenge to help people better understand the economic and health impact of what they eat.

Dr Edwin Masimba Moyo, entrepreneur, agricultural innovator, and author of The Mathematics of Food, has launched a public initiative called the“Food Thinking Challenge.” The challenge is designed to help individuals build awareness around everyday food decisions and their wider impact on health, waste, and global systems.

The initiative is rooted in a core idea from Dr Moyo's work:

“Food is not just what we eat. It is a system shaped by numbers, choices, and long-term consequences.”

The challenge focuses on one simple habit: thinking before consuming.

Why This Matters



Around one-third of all food produced globally is wasted each year

Poor diets contribute to millions of preventable health cases annually

Ultra-processed foods make up over 50% of diets in many developed countries Food systems account for over 25% of global greenhouse gas emissions

Dr Moyo explains:

“When we change how we think about food, we begin to change outcomes. Small daily decisions can scale into meaningful impact.”

The 7-Day Food Thinking Challenge

Each day includes a short task requiring no tools, apps, or purchases.

Day 1: AwarenessPause before each meal. Ask: Why am I choosing this food?

Day 2: ObservationNotice how much food you throw away. Write it down mentally.

Day 3: SimplicityEat one meal made from basic, unprocessed ingredients.

Day 4: Value ThinkingThink about where your food came from and who produced it.

Day 5: Health ReflectionAfter eating, observe how you feel physically and mentally.

Day 6: ReductionReduce portion size slightly. Avoid overeating.

Day 7: ConnectionShare a meal or conversation about food with someone else.

Share Your Progress

Participants are encouraged to reflect on their experience.

Suggested public post prompts:



“Day 3 of the Food Thinking Challenge: Today I realised...”

“This week changed how I think about food because...” “One habit I will keep after this challenge is...”

For those who prefer privacy, participants can:



Keep a simple written journal

Reflect quietly at the end of each day Discuss insights with a friend or family member

Call to Action

The challenge is open to anyone, anywhere. No sign-up is required.

Start today. Begin with Day 1 at your next meal.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Edwin Masimba Moyo

Dr Edwin Masimba Moyo is an entrepreneur, author, and agricultural innovator based in Washington, DC. He is known for pioneering Zimbabwe's blueberry industry and leading export horticulture projects across Africa. He is the founder of AgriConnectAfrica, a digital platform connecting small-scale farmers to global markets and finance. His latest book, The Mathematics of Food, explores the economic forces shaping global food systems and the long-term impact of everyday food choices.

Contact:

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