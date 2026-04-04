Rajkummar Rao On 'Toaster': Special For Me As It Marks Our First Film Under Our Production House

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) The trailer of“Toaster” was unveiled by its makers on Saturday, with the film's lead actor Rajkummar Rao calling it“special” as it marks his maiden project under the production banner he runs with his wife Patralekhaa.

Rajkummar said:“This is a special one for me as it marks our first film under our production house, Kampa Film and produced by Patralekhaa. I'm truly excited to bring this story to audiences.”

The trailer of the Netflix film introduces Rajkummar as Ramakant, an endearing, no-nonsense kanjoos (miser) who believes every rupee saved is a victory. Whether it's squeezing value out of everyday situations or refusing to let go of anything he's spent money on, Ramakant takes thrifting to a whole new level.

So when a toaster he gifted for a wedding ends up going to waste, he sets out to retrieve it, dragging himself and everyone around him into a series of increasingly messy situations, where every attempt to set things right only makes matters worse.

Talking about the upcoming film, Rajkummar said:“What really drew me to Toaster was how something so small can completely take over a person's mind. Ramakant is someone who genuinely believes he's doing the right thing. He doesn't see his actions as extreme, he sees them as practical. But that's exactly what makes the journey so unpredictable.”

“It's a story that comes from a very real place, and watching that sincerity spiral into chaos is what makes the film both engaging and entertaining. It was also a joy working with such a brilliant cast, which really brought this world to life. It feels great to be working with Netflix again. They've always championed new stories and storytellers, and it's exciting to be working both behind and in front of the camera this time,” he concluded.

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa under Kampa Film, Toaster also stars Sanya Malhotra alongside an ensemble cast including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

“Toaster” premieres on April 15 on Netflix.