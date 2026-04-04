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Colorado Expands Conversion Therapy Restrictions Despite Supreme Court Pushback
(MENAFN) Lawmakers in the US state of Colorado have moved forward with strengthening their existing prohibition on so-called “conversion therapy,” a controversial practice intended to alter a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through counseling methods.
The legislative action comes even after a recent decision by the Supreme Court of the United States, which halted enforcement of the state’s earlier ban on the grounds that it may violate free speech protections.
Conversion therapy has faced widespread opposition from medical professionals and advocacy organizations, which argue that it is both ineffective and potentially harmful—particularly for minors whose families seek such treatments. Around half of US states, including Colorado since 2019, have already enacted bans on the practice.
In a vote held on Thursday, the Democrat-controlled state House approved changes that would allow individuals who say they were harmed by conversion therapy to take legal action against practitioners. The revision reflects earlier legal changes that extended deadlines for filing claims related to child sexual abuse.
The measure was introduced by State Representative Karen McCormick, who has a transgender child. She emphasized that the update is designed to ensure victims have sufficient time to process their experiences and seek justice. “We don’t want them shut out of the legal system,” she said.
The updated law follows closely behind a ruling by the Supreme Court in favor of Kaley Chiles, a counselor who challenged the restrictions. She argued that the law limited her ability to engage in discussions about sexuality and relationships with clients from a religious standpoint.
Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch underscored the importance of free expression, stating: “Each American enjoys an inalienable right to speak his mind and a faith in the free marketplace of ideas as the best means for finding truth,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority opinion. “Laws like Colorado’s, which suppress speech based on viewpoint, represent an egregious assault on both commitments.”
The court’s 8–1 ruling, which included backing from two liberal justices, does not impact existing regulations on physical or medical procedures linked to conversion therapy, such as electroconvulsive treatments, which remain restricted or banned in Colorado. The case is expected to be reviewed further in a lower court.
The legislative action comes even after a recent decision by the Supreme Court of the United States, which halted enforcement of the state’s earlier ban on the grounds that it may violate free speech protections.
Conversion therapy has faced widespread opposition from medical professionals and advocacy organizations, which argue that it is both ineffective and potentially harmful—particularly for minors whose families seek such treatments. Around half of US states, including Colorado since 2019, have already enacted bans on the practice.
In a vote held on Thursday, the Democrat-controlled state House approved changes that would allow individuals who say they were harmed by conversion therapy to take legal action against practitioners. The revision reflects earlier legal changes that extended deadlines for filing claims related to child sexual abuse.
The measure was introduced by State Representative Karen McCormick, who has a transgender child. She emphasized that the update is designed to ensure victims have sufficient time to process their experiences and seek justice. “We don’t want them shut out of the legal system,” she said.
The updated law follows closely behind a ruling by the Supreme Court in favor of Kaley Chiles, a counselor who challenged the restrictions. She argued that the law limited her ability to engage in discussions about sexuality and relationships with clients from a religious standpoint.
Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch underscored the importance of free expression, stating: “Each American enjoys an inalienable right to speak his mind and a faith in the free marketplace of ideas as the best means for finding truth,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority opinion. “Laws like Colorado’s, which suppress speech based on viewpoint, represent an egregious assault on both commitments.”
The court’s 8–1 ruling, which included backing from two liberal justices, does not impact existing regulations on physical or medical procedures linked to conversion therapy, such as electroconvulsive treatments, which remain restricted or banned in Colorado. The case is expected to be reviewed further in a lower court.
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