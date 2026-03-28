Made In China CO-NELE 1000 Twin-Shaft Concrete Mixers Shine At The International Concrete Expo

MENAFN - GetNews) From September 5th to 7th, 2025, at the China Import and Export Fair complex, a CHS1500 high-efficiency twin-shaft concrete mixer was surrounded by international buyers. This innovative equipment, a perfect blend of German technology and Chinese manufacturing, is becoming the epitome of driving intelligent upgrades in the concrete industry.

At the 7th China International Concrete Expo, the CHS1500 high-efficiency twin-shaft concrete mixer presented by Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. was a highlight.

This high-end equipment, featuring advanced German technology, showcased China's technological strength in concrete equipment manufacturing with its superior performance and exquisite craftsmanship to professional visitors from over 30 countries.







01 Exhibition Highlights: An International Platform Promotes Industry Innovation The 7th China International Concrete Expo was held at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou from September 5th to 7th, 2025. The unprecedented exhibition, covering 40,000 square meters, attracted over 500 participating companies.

As an annual industry event, the exhibition attracted international purchasing delegations from over 30 countries, including Vietnam, Brazil, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia.

According to the organizers, over 1.2 billion yuan in cooperation agreements were reached during the exhibition, encompassing various models including products, technical services, and equipment leasing.







02 Technological Leadership: German Genes, Intelligent Manufacturing in China The CHS1500 high-efficiency twin-shaft concrete mixer is a new generation concrete mixer developed by CO-NELE using advanced German technology.

This equipment features several innovative designs: The shaft end seals are equipped with a floating oil seal ring and a multi-layer labyrinth seal structure consisting of a custom seal and mechanical seal, ensuring high sealing reliability and long service life.

It is equipped with a fully automatic lubrication system with four independent oil pumps, providing high operating pressure and excellent performance. The top-mounted motor layout features a patented self-tensioning belt device to improve transmission efficiency and prevent excessive belt wear and damage.

The high volume ratio design of the drum effectively improves mixing efficiency and extends the service life of the shaft end seals.

03 Excellent Performance: Innovative Design Improves Work Efficiency The CHS1500 twin-shaft concrete mixer features a patented 60° mixing mechanism and streamlined casting of the mixing arms, ensuring uniform mixing, low resistance, and minimal shaft sticking.

Equipped with a planetary reducer, the equipment offers smooth transmission and high load capacity. The discharge door features a wide opening to prevent material jamming and leakage, minimizing wear and ensuring a long-lasting, effective seal.

Optional options include an Italian-sourced reducer, a German-sourced fully automatic lubrication pump, a high-pressure cleaning device, and a temperature and humidity testing system to meet the individual needs of diverse customers.

04 Wide Application: Widely Adaptable to Various Industries The CS series twin-shaft concrete mixers include the CHS series high-efficiency twin-shaft mixer, the CDS series twin-ribbon mixer, and the CWS hydraulic mixer.

This series of concrete mixers is widely applicable to the production of commercial concrete, hydraulic concrete, precast components, environmentally friendly materials, wallboard materials, and other materials.

As urban renewal continues to deepen, infrastructure renovation and low-carbon construction are placing higher demands on concrete equipment. The CHS1500 twin-shaft concrete mixer's high efficiency and energy-saving features perfectly meet this market demand.







05 Market Response: Widely Recognized by International Customers At the exhibition, the CHS1500 twin-shaft concrete mixer attracted strong interest from buyers from various countries. The Vietnamese purchasing delegation was interested in concrete piles and precast components for highway construction.

Brazilian customers focused on low-carbon cement and intelligent mixing equipment to meet South American market demands. Middle Eastern buyers expressed strong interest in high-performance materials such as UHPC for use in super-high-rise buildings.

After the exhibition, representatives from several foreign companies have already begun planning field trips to visit and exchange ideas with leading domestic concrete equipment companies.

06 Industry Trends: Green and Intelligent Become the Mainstream This expo, themed“Towards Innovation, Towards Green, Towards Internationalization: Digital Intelligence Empowers a New Future,” comprehensively showcased the latest development trends in the concrete industry.

Digitalization and intelligentization have become prominent highlights of the industry. The exhibition featured a dedicated“Concrete Industry Digital Products Joint Exhibition” and hosted the“Concrete Industry Digital Summit Forum.”

Green and low-carbon development was another major theme. Ultra-high-performance concrete can increase component strength by 3 to 5 times, and eco-concrete allows for rainwater infiltration and vegetation growth, and has been widely used in sponge city construction.

Leading companies leverage the Internet of Things to monitor concrete mix proportions, temperature, and humidity in real time, increasing product qualification rates to 99.5%.