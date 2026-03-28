Lithuania Expresses Protest With Russia Over Strikes On Ukraine, Including Attacks On Central Lviv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Lithuanian foreign ministry reported this on the social network X.

"Lithuania has lodged a protest to Russia over reckless drone&missile attacks against Ukrainian civilians, critical infrastructure (also affecting Moldova), and UNESCO-listed heritage," the ministry said.

The ministry also reiterated that no war crime committed by Russia will be forgotten and that such crimes have no statute of limitations.

UNESCO reacts to strike on Lviv city center but does not mention Russia

As reported, during a massive attack on Ukraine on March 24, Russian forces struck the central part of Lviv with a drone. A building that is part of UNESCO heritage was damaged.

In its statement, UNESCO expressed concern over the drone strike on a building within the Bernardine Church complex in Lviv, but did not mention that the attack was carried out by Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi criticized UNESCO's statement for failing to mention Russia's responsibility for the strike on the World Heritage site in central Lviv.

In Moldova, as a result of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure in southern Ukraine on the evening of March 23, the Isaccea–Vulcănești power transmission line was temporarily shut down.