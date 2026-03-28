Russia Lags In Naval Drone Development And Large-Scale Deployment, Says Pletenchuk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Naval Forces, stated this on a television broadcast.

“They are technologically behind; consequently, by the time they catch up-or at least attempt to catch up during the testing phase of these technologies-the situation has already changed,” Pletenchuk noted.

According to the spokesperson, unmanned maritime systems are rapidly evolving, so as the enemy attempts to catch up with the technology, they change quickly, making it difficult to achieve a stable result.

Ukrainian Navy shows how they destroy enemy boat in Tendrivska Spit area

“This capability is quite dynamic in its development-unmanned maritime systems... And in this sense, Ukraine remains ahead; nevertheless, even with a strong industrial base and financial resources, we do not observe any widespread use of this weapon system,” he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Navy considers the enemy's use of unmanned boats in the Black Sea to be a real threat.

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