Pistorius Cannot Confirm Report Of US Arms Diversion To Middle East

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BRISBANE (NNN-DPA) – German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday he could not confirm reports that US weapons earmarked for Ukraine were being redirected to the Middle East.

Speaking during a visit to a facility of German defence firm Rheinmetall near Brisbane, Pistorius said there was no indication that Germany's participation in the so-called PURL programme was affected.

Under the scheme, European NATO members and Canada finance US-made weapons for Ukraine after Washington scaled back its financial support.

The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources, that the Pentagon was reviewing whether arms intended for Ukraine should be diverted to the Middle East as the conflict with Iran strains US munitions stockpiles.

Asked about potential implications for future ammunition supplies to Germany, Pistorius said Berlin was accelerating procurement efforts and working to reduce reliance on external suppliers.

During his visit, Pistorius also inspected the Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat unmanned combat aircraft, which is being considered as a potential option for the German air force.

Separately, a letter of intent was signed with German defence company TDW, which specializes in warhead production and is planning to manufacture in Australia.

NNN-DPA