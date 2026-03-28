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TSX Just Clears Breakeven
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada's largest centre opened slightly higher on Thursday, pressured by losses in the materials sector as gold and silver prices fell, with investors cautious amid mixed signals from the United States and Iran over the Middle East conflict.
The TSX fought doggedly higher 29.69 points higher to begin Thursday at 32,412.29
The dollar ducked 0.07 cents to 72.31 cents U.S.
On the macroeconomic front, Statistics Canada is reports the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-increased by 45,600 (+0.2%) in January following a decrease of 10,600 (-0.1%) in December.
On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 33,500 (+0.2%) in January 2026.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange subsided 6.59 points to 941.05.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher in the first hour, co-led by consumer discretionary and industrials, each up 0.6%, and real-estate, gathering 0.5%.
The three laggards were materials, down 0.6%, gold, retreating 0.5%, and telecoms, off 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Thursday, weighed by higher oil prices, as traders followed the latest developments out of the Middle East.
The Dow Jones Industrials gained 52.26 points to 46,481.75.
The much-broader index subtracted 23.14 points to 6,568.50
The NASDAQ lost 131.79 points to 21,798.04.
President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that Iran“better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty.” Trump also labeled Iranian negotiators as“very different” and“strange,” claiming they were“begging” the U.S. to make a deal to end the now four-week war.
This comes after Iran's foreign minister reportedly told state media on Wednesday that top authorities in the Middle Eastern nation are reviewing an American proposal to end the war, but Tehran has no intention of having talks with the U.S.
Meanwhile, Gulf countries issued a joint statement Thursday condemning Iran's“criminal” strikes from Iraqi territory on their energy infrastructure. They added that they are ready to defend themselves going forward.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dropped, raising yields to 4.36% from Wednesday's 4.33%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $2.45 to $92.77 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gave back $98.90 to $4,553.10 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Canada's largest centre opened slightly higher on Thursday, pressured by losses in the materials sector as gold and silver prices fell, with investors cautious amid mixed signals from the United States and Iran over the Middle East conflict.
The TSX fought doggedly higher 29.69 points higher to begin Thursday at 32,412.29
The dollar ducked 0.07 cents to 72.31 cents U.S.
On the macroeconomic front, Statistics Canada is reports the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-increased by 45,600 (+0.2%) in January following a decrease of 10,600 (-0.1%) in December.
On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 33,500 (+0.2%) in January 2026.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange subsided 6.59 points to 941.05.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher in the first hour, co-led by consumer discretionary and industrials, each up 0.6%, and real-estate, gathering 0.5%.
The three laggards were materials, down 0.6%, gold, retreating 0.5%, and telecoms, off 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Thursday, weighed by higher oil prices, as traders followed the latest developments out of the Middle East.
The Dow Jones Industrials gained 52.26 points to 46,481.75.
The much-broader index subtracted 23.14 points to 6,568.50
The NASDAQ lost 131.79 points to 21,798.04.
President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that Iran“better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty.” Trump also labeled Iranian negotiators as“very different” and“strange,” claiming they were“begging” the U.S. to make a deal to end the now four-week war.
This comes after Iran's foreign minister reportedly told state media on Wednesday that top authorities in the Middle Eastern nation are reviewing an American proposal to end the war, but Tehran has no intention of having talks with the U.S.
Meanwhile, Gulf countries issued a joint statement Thursday condemning Iran's“criminal” strikes from Iraqi territory on their energy infrastructure. They added that they are ready to defend themselves going forward.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dropped, raising yields to 4.36% from Wednesday's 4.33%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $2.45 to $92.77 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gave back $98.90 to $4,553.10 U.S. an ounce.
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