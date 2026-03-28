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TSX Staggers At Friday Open
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's benchmark stock index slipped at the open on Friday as Middle East tensions kept investors on edge, even as the U.S. gave Iran more time to reopen the Strait of Hormuz before striking its energy infrastructure.
The TSX dropped 25.96 points to open Friday at 31,861.56.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.04 cents to 72.14 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange squeezed ahead 0.88 points to 911.43.
Eight of the 12 TSX subgroups lost ground early on, weighed most by information technology, off 1.7%, while health-care suffered 0.9%, and consumer discretionary lost 0.8%.
The four gainers were led by energy, rumbling 2.4%, while gold hiked 1.3%, and materials strengthened 1.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled on Friday and briefly fell into correction territory, while Brent traded above $110 after incidents in the Strait of Hormuz exacerbated investors' energy supply concerns and President Donald Trump's latest comments failed to encourage traders to scoop up shares.
The 30-stock index faltered 352.70 points, or 1%, to 45,607.41
The S&P 500 index subtracted 51.56 points to 6,425.80
The NASDAQ lost 265.21 points, or 1.2%, to 21,143.60.
Uncertainty remains for investors, however, after Iran's foreign minister reportedly told state media this week that Tehran has no intention of holding talks with the U.S., even if its leaders are reviewing an American proposal to end the war. On top of that, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Pentagon was considering sending another 10,000 troops to the Middle East.
The Strait of Hormuz is closed, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said to the country's state media, adding that movement through the key waterway will face a harsh response.
Two Chinese ships were turned away from crossing the Strait early Friday, and a Thai-flagged cargo ship that had been hit in the waterway has run aground, Iran state media said.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dipped slightly, raising yields to 4.43% from Thursday's 4.42%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite
directions.
Oil prices gained $3.48 to $97.96 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices tumbled $95.90 to $4,472.50 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's benchmark stock index slipped at the open on Friday as Middle East tensions kept investors on edge, even as the U.S. gave Iran more time to reopen the Strait of Hormuz before striking its energy infrastructure.
The TSX dropped 25.96 points to open Friday at 31,861.56.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.04 cents to 72.14 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange squeezed ahead 0.88 points to 911.43.
Eight of the 12 TSX subgroups lost ground early on, weighed most by information technology, off 1.7%, while health-care suffered 0.9%, and consumer discretionary lost 0.8%.
The four gainers were led by energy, rumbling 2.4%, while gold hiked 1.3%, and materials strengthened 1.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled on Friday and briefly fell into correction territory, while Brent traded above $110 after incidents in the Strait of Hormuz exacerbated investors' energy supply concerns and President Donald Trump's latest comments failed to encourage traders to scoop up shares.
The 30-stock index faltered 352.70 points, or 1%, to 45,607.41
The S&P 500 index subtracted 51.56 points to 6,425.80
The NASDAQ lost 265.21 points, or 1.2%, to 21,143.60.
Uncertainty remains for investors, however, after Iran's foreign minister reportedly told state media this week that Tehran has no intention of holding talks with the U.S., even if its leaders are reviewing an American proposal to end the war. On top of that, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Pentagon was considering sending another 10,000 troops to the Middle East.
The Strait of Hormuz is closed, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said to the country's state media, adding that movement through the key waterway will face a harsh response.
Two Chinese ships were turned away from crossing the Strait early Friday, and a Thai-flagged cargo ship that had been hit in the waterway has run aground, Iran state media said.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dipped slightly, raising yields to 4.43% from Thursday's 4.42%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite
directions.
Oil prices gained $3.48 to $97.96 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices tumbled $95.90 to $4,472.50 U.S. an ounce.
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