Hockey India Awards: Zafar Iqbal Gets Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Gong

'Happy and honoured': Zafar Iqbal on Lifetime Achievement Award

Indian hockey legend Zafar Iqbal opened up about being honoured with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 on Friday. Zafar Iqbal said the award came as a surprise and that he feels happy and honoured to receive it.

Zafar Iqbal, who played an integral part in India's Gold Medal win at the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games and also won two Silver medals at the Asian Games in 1978 and 1982, along with a Bronze medal at the Champions Trophy in 1982, received the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award (Rs 25 lakh) at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 on Friday in New Delhi. Speaking to ANI about the honour, Zafar Iqbal said, "I didnt expect this. It was a secret one. Nor had I ever thought of getting it. But it was a surprise to me and the others also. But I am happy, and it is an honour for me to win the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award."

'Capable of a podium finish': Iqbal on India's prospects

Speaking about India's prospects at the upcoming FIH World Cup and the Asian Games this year, Zafar Iqbal said that India has new players and some experienced ones and the team is capable securing a podium finish. "We became bronze medallists in the last two Olympics. We did a good job there. But that was a winning side; most of the players were the same. But this time, some of the players have left, and there are some new faces. We are capable of fighting at that level; there is no doubt about it. On a particular day, I believe we have a capability of reaching the semifinal or the podium finish."

India are drawn with England, Pakistan and Wales in Pool D of the FIH World Cup 2026, and will kick their campaign off against Wales on August 15.

Other awardees eye World Cup, Asian Games

Indian men's team player Hardik Singh, who won the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Rs 20 lakh), said he feels happy and credited his team, staff, and family, adding that his focus is now on the World Cup and Asian Games. "I am feeling very happy after receiving the award. When a player's hard work is recognised, it feels really very good. However, all the credit goes to the team, the staff and my family. Because of them, I am here. Now, we are only focused on the World Cup and the Asian Games," the Indian midfielder said.

Indian team forward Mandeep, while speaking about the Annual Awards, said the awards motivate players, and the team will give their best at major tournaments this year, focusing on winning the long-overdue World Cup. "It's a very important event. The awards that the players receive after playing tournaments and matches year-round help them motivate even further. We have major tournaments this year. The World Cup is our main focus. We will give our 100 per cent and try to win the long-overdue medal," he said. (ANI)

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