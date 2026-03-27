Significant Selection Of Ancient Art & Jewellery Is For Offer At Apollo Art Auctions

Apollo's sales present a wide range of ancient art and jewellery spanning cultures across the ancient world, including Roman, Egyptian, and Near Eastern civilisations. The pieces date from the 3rd millennium BC to the 18th century AD. All items are vetted by a team of experts and are accompanied by an authenticity confirmation certificate, with selected lots also including a historical report outlining their significance. The auction also includes items from important private collections, as well as pieces published in The Gold of the Pharaohs Eberhard Thiem and Hans Wolfgang Müller.

The Prince Collection is highly regarded for its royal association, conferring distinguished provenance upon selected lots. It is recognised as one of the largest and most significant collections of antiquities ever to appear on the market.

Antiquities grew in popularity during what is often referred to as the Age of Discovery and Enlightenment in the 18th century, when early archaeological explorations captured the European imagination. Collecting and displaying antiquities became a symbol of wealth, education, and status.

Organisations such as the Egypt Exploration Fund

Lot 7 uraeus