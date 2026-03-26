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China Backs Pakistan’s Proposal to Host US-Iran Negotiations
(MENAFN) China on Wednesday expressed support for Pakistan’s proposal to host negotiations between the US and Iran aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East.
“Ceasefire and peace talks are more important tasks at hand,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.
"China supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions, deescalating the situation and restoring dialogue," Lin added.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Tuesday that Islamabad is ready to host US-Iran talks, a statement later shared by US President Donald Trump on his social media platform.
Commenting on reports that the US had presented Iran with a “peace plan,” Lin said, "China supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions, de-escalating the situation and resuming dialogue." He emphasized that dialogue and negotiation are the "only viable way forward."
“Ceasefire and peace talks are more important tasks at hand,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.
"China supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions, deescalating the situation and restoring dialogue," Lin added.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Tuesday that Islamabad is ready to host US-Iran talks, a statement later shared by US President Donald Trump on his social media platform.
Commenting on reports that the US had presented Iran with a “peace plan,” Lin said, "China supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions, de-escalating the situation and resuming dialogue." He emphasized that dialogue and negotiation are the "only viable way forward."
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