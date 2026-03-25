Google Plans 2029 Post-Quantum Migration Amid Rising Threats

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Google has set a 2029 deadline for migrating its services to post-quantum cryptography (PQC), signaling a shift from warnings to concrete action as quantum threats edge closer to reality. The tech giant argued that rapid progress in quantum hardware and quantum error correction, along with revised estimates of when quantum machines could break today's encryption, heightens the urgency to act sooner rather than later.

In a statement, Google underscored that PQC migration is essential for secure user authentication across its products.“Quantum computers will pose a significant threat to current cryptographic standards, and specifically to encryption and digital signatures,” the company said. This marks the first explicit timeline from Google to deploy PQC across its product stack, a move that could set a new industry tempo for post-quantum readiness.

Google's declared timeline comes as the company advances Willow, its quantum processor, which has a reported capacity of 105 qubits, placing it among the more capable publicly discussed quantum chips today.

Google sets a 2029 target to migrate its services to PQC, signaling a rare explicit industry timeline for post-quantum readiness. The move stresses the urgency of PQC ahead of theoretical“Q-Day” milestones, supported by newer estimates and faster hardware progress. Willow's 105-qubit profile reinforces Google's positioning in the quantum race and underscores the feasibility of scaling PQC deployment alongside hardware advances. Broader crypto networks are advancing their own post-quantum preparations, including Ethereum 's protocol-level PQC work and Solana 's quantum-resistant vault experiments.

Key takeawaysIndustry momentum: PQC upgrades beyond Google

The effort to harden crypto networks against quantum threats is gathering pace across layers and protocols. The Ethereum Foundation launched a dedicated Post-Quantum Ethereum resource hub this week, focusing on protecting the blockchain from future quantum-enabled attacks and safeguarding the billions of dollars stored on the network. The plan envisions implementing quantum-resistant solutions at the protocol layer by 2029, with execution-layer adjustments to follow as needed.

In parallel, Solana developers rolled out a quantum-resistant vault in January 2025 aimed at shielding user funds from quantum threats. The approach relies on a hash-based signature scheme that generates new keys with each transaction, adding a layer of forward security for vault-held assets. It's important to note that this feature is not a network-wide security upgrade; users must opt into the Winternitz vault system to access the enhanced protection.

These efforts reflect a broader trend toward embedding quantum resilience into core cryptographic routines, even as practical deployment remains uneven across ecosystems. Some projects, particularly in the Bitcoin camp, emphasize a more cautious stance about the immediacy of quantum risk.

Bitcoin's divided perspectives on post-quantum risk

Within the Bitcoin ecosystem, opinion remains split on how urgently to pursue post-quantum safeguards. Blockstream CEO Adam Back has argued that quantum risks are widely overstated and that no immediate action is required for decades. By contrast, researchers and developers have proposed concrete steps to mitigate potential vulnerabilities. For example, Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 360 (BIP-360) advocates a new Pay-to-Merkle-Root output type designed to shield addresses from short-exposure quantum attacks. However, implementing such changes could take years; one prominent advocate suggested a seven-year horizon for broad adoption.

Beyond Bitcoin-specific proposals, the industry continues to weigh the practicality and timeline of universal PQC adoption. Some critics argue that even robust post-quantum schemes must contend with issues such as interoperability, standardization, and the long-term security of existing keys before a wholesale migration can be deemed safe. For now, multi-year upgrades and phased rollouts appear to be the path of least resistance as developers test and validate new cryptographic primitives.

For readers seeking deeper context, several related analyses look at the state of quantum-resistant cryptography, including examinations of the viability of quantum-secure signatures and the practical challenges of deploying them at scale. Notably, a number of articles raise questions about whether quantum-secure cryptography will perform as hoped in real-world conditions and what the timing of widespread deployment will truly look like.

Looking ahead, the pace of PQC adoption will likely hinge on a confluence of hardware progress, standardization milestones, and the willingness of large platforms to commit to comprehensive migrations. Google's new timeline creates a powerful signal to the ecosystem: with major players articulating concrete deadlines, the pressure to move from theory to action could accelerate efforts across wallets, exchanges, and networks alike.

Related discussions emphasize the need for transparent roadmaps and verification as quantum-ready primitives are tested in practice. The crypto community will be watching closely how large platforms translate ambitious timelines into tangible, verifiable security upgrades that survive real-world operational pressures.

In sum, the industry appears to be moving from speculative risk assessments toward programmatic PQC work streams. The next 12–24 months may reveal how quickly cross-project alignment can emerge around standards, interoperability, and the practical deployment of quantum-resistant cryptography across web, cloud, and blockchain systems.

Readers should stay tuned to how major players translate these timelines into interoperable security upgrades, and whether regulatory and standard-setting bodies accelerate guidance that helps unify the path to post-quantum readiness.

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