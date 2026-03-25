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Seventeen Dead in Israeli Strikes on Lebanon
(MENAFN) At least 17 people are dead and numerous others injured after Israeli airstrikes and ground operations swept through southern Lebanon, Mount Lebanon, and Beirut's southern suburbs in a devastating overnight and early Tuesday offensive, Lebanon's Health Ministry confirmed.
The Israeli military acknowledged the assault Tuesday, stating it had concluded a fresh wave of strikes across Lebanese territory, with fuel stations linked to a Hezbollah-operated company among the primary targets.
In the Aley district, an Israeli airstrike hit the village of Bchamoun, leaving two dead and five wounded, Lebanon's Health Ministry Emergency Operations Center reported. The toll across the south mounted sharply, with four killed and four more injured when a strike leveled a residential home in the village of Selaa. In the Tyre district, Israeli warplanes executed three pre-dawn raids over the village of Tayr Debba, killing two and wounding five.
Ground operations intensified in the Arqoub area, where Israeli infantry breached the village of Halta past midnight, stormed a private residence, and opened fire—leaving one dead and several others wounded. Shortly after, a pickup truck at the Chehabiyeh village junction was struck, killing one Syrian national. A separate strike between Adloun and Abu al-Aswad claimed two more lives and wounded two others.
An Israeli drone attack on a motorcycle in the town of Maaroub killed one person. In Kfar Tebnit, Mahmoud Hamad was identified among the dead following a targeted airstrike on the town. Three additional fatalities were recorded after a strike hit a residential structure inside the Mieh Mieh camp, east of Sidon.
Tuesday's carnage follows Israel's destruction of five bridges spanning the Litani River — part of a broader, calculated campaign to dismantle Hezbollah's financial and logistical infrastructure.
The current escalation was triggered on March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel from southern Lebanese territory — its first such action since a ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024 — drawing an intensified Israeli military response targeting sites across the country.
The Israeli military acknowledged the assault Tuesday, stating it had concluded a fresh wave of strikes across Lebanese territory, with fuel stations linked to a Hezbollah-operated company among the primary targets.
In the Aley district, an Israeli airstrike hit the village of Bchamoun, leaving two dead and five wounded, Lebanon's Health Ministry Emergency Operations Center reported. The toll across the south mounted sharply, with four killed and four more injured when a strike leveled a residential home in the village of Selaa. In the Tyre district, Israeli warplanes executed three pre-dawn raids over the village of Tayr Debba, killing two and wounding five.
Ground operations intensified in the Arqoub area, where Israeli infantry breached the village of Halta past midnight, stormed a private residence, and opened fire—leaving one dead and several others wounded. Shortly after, a pickup truck at the Chehabiyeh village junction was struck, killing one Syrian national. A separate strike between Adloun and Abu al-Aswad claimed two more lives and wounded two others.
An Israeli drone attack on a motorcycle in the town of Maaroub killed one person. In Kfar Tebnit, Mahmoud Hamad was identified among the dead following a targeted airstrike on the town. Three additional fatalities were recorded after a strike hit a residential structure inside the Mieh Mieh camp, east of Sidon.
Tuesday's carnage follows Israel's destruction of five bridges spanning the Litani River — part of a broader, calculated campaign to dismantle Hezbollah's financial and logistical infrastructure.
The current escalation was triggered on March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel from southern Lebanese territory — its first such action since a ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024 — drawing an intensified Israeli military response targeting sites across the country.
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